Drumhill herd secures Stirling Aberdeen Angus championship

Junior and supreme champion Drumhill Express Root A883 realised 10,000gns for the Doyle family from Cookstown. Picture: MacGregor Photography

The 60-cow Drumhill Aberdeen Angus herd continues to fly the flag for Northern Ireland at the breed society’s premier sales hosted by United Auctions at Stirling Agricultural Centre.

Owned by the Doyle Family - Jonny, Lisa, Jack and Jessica, the Cookstown-based herd claimed the junior and overall supreme championships at this week’s autumn sale with Drumhill Express Root A883 TSI +47 SRI+56.

The eighteen-month-old is a son of the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric V287. His dam is Drumhill Evora V116 ET – dam of Drumhill Explorer X354 standing at AI Services’ beef stud.

Drumhill Express Root A883 is no stranger to the showring, having claimed the bull calf championship and supreme overall championship at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2024 Calf Show. The champion sold for 10,000gns to Seafield Pedigrees based at Beoley, Redditch.

Stirling Aberdeen Angus judge Alwyn Armour from Dromara, County Down. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Judging the annual autumn sale was County Down man Alwyn Armour from the noted 20-cow Woodvale Herd in Dromara.

He commented: “It was a great honour to judge at Stirling, and I was impressed by the overall standard of bulls forward. There was a strong depth of quality across the classes, with many bulls displaying good heads, strong carcase development, easy fleshing and excellent locomotion.

“My overall champion was a standout bull and a very deserving winner. He is nicely fleshed and well-balanced throughout, with a good head, correct legs and feet, and a lovely coat of hair.”

The Doyle’s sixth placed Drumhill Powerpoint A846 TSI+43 SRI+49 sold for 8,500gns to a commercial herd in Orkney. Also born in April 2024, he was sired by the Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 son, Drumhill Major Player X317. His dam is Nightingale Precious Princess W047.

Also making the trip to Stirling was Moses Irwin from Fintona. He sold the second placed Denamona Primer A416 TSI+38 SRI+52 for 5,000gns. This March 2024 entry was sired by the herd’s 7,500gns stock bull, Drumhill Prime Cut X155, and bred from Denamona Penny T323.

Denamona Primer A416 stood first in his class at last year’s calf show in Dungannon, and was a second prize winner at Balmoral Show in May.

Alwyn Armour added: “This is another very correct bull with a good carcase and nice muscling. He has a lovely head and good locomotion.”

There was a strong trade for pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls with prices peaking at 18,000gns, paid to Scotsman Neil Wattie for the third placed Kilmaluag Eriskay T203 son, Tonley Errol A187 TSI+55 SRI+63.

There was an 84% clearance rate, resulting in 32 bulls selling for a record average of £7,656 per head.