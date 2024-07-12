Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

County Tyrone based Drumlish Farm Machinery have been proudly awarded ‘Dealer of the Year 2024’ by innovative slurry solutions manufacturer SlurryKat.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drumlish Farm Machinery have been supplying and servicing farmers and agri contractors with SlurryKat’s impressive line-up of slurry tankers, umbilical systems and more since 2015.

Commenting on the award, Gerard Barrett owner of Drumlish Farm Machinery said: “We are incredibly proud to have won the prestigious ‘SlurryKat Dealer of the Year’ award for a second time, following our win in 2022 at their first ever awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard continued: “At Drumlish Farm Machinery we have first hand experience in the workings of all SlurryKat equipment with thanks to our own farm and contracting business. It is this extensive knowledge and customer support which has seen our reputation and demand for SlurryKat continue to grow.”

Left to Right: Jonathan Hassin, SlurryKat Operations Director, Gerard Barrett, Owner of Drumlish Farm Machinery and Jonathan Megarry, SlurryKat Area Sales

Winning the award was certainly no mean feat for Drumlish Farm Machinery who beat off stiff competition from the Slurrykat dealership network which features 98 dealers from across the world including Canada and New Zealand.

Commenting on the awards a SlurryKat spokesperson said: “There are many considerations when deciding the Dealer of the Year award, such as sales revenue, customer service and feedback, parts support, technical after sales support, loyalty and commitment to the brand and several other factors.

“Drumlish Farm Machinery have been fantastic throughout the year and we want to thank them and all of our dealers for the vital role they play for SlurryKat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award ceremony follows SlurryKat’s 16th anniversary in business and their continued investment in new, advancing machinery. SlurryKat have grown significantly in size over the years, starting from a small manufacturing shed in 2008 to the state of the state of the art 120,000 square foot manufacturing facility in operation today at their headquarters in Waringstown, Co. Armagh.

Garth Cairns, CEO and owner speaking on the history and exciting future of SlurryKat said: "The vision has always been to be the world's number one slurry spreading technology manufacturer and I think we're way on the way to that vision."

Similar to Drumlish Farm Machinery, SlurryKat also operate an agricultural contracting business and a working farm, which ensures their machinery is built to exacting standards for the needs of today’s farming industry.

To find out more about Drumlish Farm Machinery visit www.drumlishfarmmachinery.com