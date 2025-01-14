Drumnavaddy Inv. H.P.S. presentation night

Thanks to Diamond Carson for presenting all the awards.

Congratulations to Drumnavaddy Inv. HPS members Sammy Ogle, G McBride & Son, C&G Quinn for winning the NIPA Section G in the 2024 season. Diamond Carson presented on behalf of the NIPA their Section Winners Diplomas.

Congratulations to the three below award winners.

G&S McMullan received the best performance in All Dale races cup.

J Brush received the best Performance award from all Penzance races.

Barry McAvoy received the award for winning The Drumnavaddy Inv. HPs club from the INFC King’s cup.

Drumnavaddy Inv. HPS club presented Andrea West and Ann Smyth with a bouquet of flowers each for Christmas at the club’s Christmas dinner in the Bannville Hotel.

Carrick Social Presentation

Many thanks to Eva for putting on a lovely spread for those that turned up. A list of Trophy winners as follows. Congratulations to all:

Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger (OB inland Nat cup) (Dodds cup St Malo) (G Irvine cup best Ave Bude Penzance & St Malo) (E Rankin cup 3rd Yb race).

Mr & Mrs Robinson (OB AVERAGES) (Channel Averages) (YB Averages) (Combined OB/YB inland averages).

D & J Armstrong & Son (M Robinson Meritorious cup Talbenny & Penzance)( M. McMurtry Vase best Averages OB/YB inland Nats).

Jeff McMaw (YB Channel Nat cup).

T. Creighton & Son (YB inland Nat cup).

Southern Area Hospice Annual Charity Auction

It gives me great pleasure, to release the preliminary details, for the eagerly awaited, annual Southern Area Hospice Event 2025.

As always, the pigeon fraternity have opened their lofts and many top fanciers have donatedkits of youngsters for the ‘Newry Hospice’.

On offer are lots from multiple club, section, combine, open & national winning lofts and we are indebted to them for their support. This year we look to top last year’s £24,000 raised.

There are still a few spaces and names to be added in the coming days and further details will be released as soon as possible once finalised.

The auction will commence on Sawyers Pigeon Auctions Website on 31st January and finish in a staggered fashion between 9th - 23rd February.

Help Archie

Lads this is a lad out of our club Joe’s grandson Archie. An auction was held on North South Pigeon Auctions to help raise funds for this child. Archies Auction raised over £15,500

Outstanding guys thanks to all who donated and to all buyers.

“Hi, my name is Una Ennis, Our 7 year old boy Archie has just been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a serious condition that causes progressive muscle weakness.

“With the progression of the muscle weakness Archie is finding it hard to stand up and walk up the stairs. The doctor said most boys end up in a wheelchair at the age of ten and that the lifetime expectancy is shorter with this condition (early 30's)

“As parents we are devastated and desperate to get Archie treatment to stop this from progressing.

“We found a doctor in LA that said Archie is eligible for gene therapy in the hospital. Unfortunately, this cost 3.2 million euro starting off. They will charge extra for us to stay there to monitor Archie after the treatment is giving.”

If you would like to donate today, please type this link below into Google for Archie and his family GoFund me Page – https:/gofund.me/94167a51

1 . Diamond Carson presenting Ann Smyth a bouquet of flowers from Drumnavady Inv. Club.jpg Diamond Carson presenting Ann Smyth a bouquet of flowers from Drumnavaddy Inv. Club Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Barry McAvoy received the award for winning The Drumnavaddy Inv. HPs club from the INFC King’s cup..jpg Barry McAvoy received the award for winning The Drumnavaddy Inv. HPs club from the INFC King’s cup Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . J Brush received the best Performance award from all Penzance races ..jpg J Brush received the best Performance award from all Penzance races Photo: freelance Photo Sales