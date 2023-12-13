L-R Ken Thompson, William McGlaughlin, Patrick McGirr, Tom Gorley from Drumquin Men’s Shed with their Christmas crafts and Carley McMahon, Community Champion, Asda Omagh. Pic: Asda

The Empowering Local Communities grant is for local groups, aimed at supporting a broad range of activities which contribute transforming communities and towards improving lives. Asda Omagh Community Champion, Carley McMahon, helped the Men’s Shed group apply for the money due to its positive work for men in the community.

Ken Thompson, of Drumquin Men’s Shed explains: “The shed is a very new project for us in Drumquin, so we had very little funds to get the group up and running, and were delighted when Carley helped us apply for the grant.

“The purpose of the Men’s Shed is to advance the mental health and wellbeing of our members by providing a safe and happy environment where skilled and un-skilled men can meet up and socialise.

“Although many of our members are retired, we welcome all men to come and join us, it reduces isolation and gives them the opportunity to pursue hobbies and interests, as well as just offering our company for a cuppa and a chat.”

The festive period can often be a lonely and isolating time for some people, especially those who are retired and live alone. Drumquin Men’s Shed is working to combat this by offering a space for local men to meet up, share skills and contribute to their shared community at the same time.

Carley McMahon added: “I was over the moon to help organise the grant for Drumquin Men’s Shed. They do really important work to tackle mental health and isolation issues together.

“The group needed funding for the equipment and supplies for all their activities and projects, they’ve been working on crafting some lovely Christmas decorations together, sharing their knowledge and skills and creativity.

“We hope that this boost will encourage more men in the area to join them and help reduce loneliness at this time of year.”

Tom Gorley, of Drumquin Men’s Shed added: “It’s so great to be able to get together in a safe and welcoming space, to have real conversations and get to know each other. We have all had a lot of fun creating these wooden Christmas decorations, it’s fulfilling to see our work all come together at the end of the projects!