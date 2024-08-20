Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotsman Daniel Hodge is set to judge the Dungannon Beltex Premier Show and Export Sale on Bank Holiday Monday, 26 August 2024.

The sheep and beef farmer, based at Dykes Farm, Auchinleck, Ayrshire, keeps both Beltex and Blue Texel pedigree sheep, together with 650 commercial ewes, pedigree Charolais cattle and cross-bred sucklers. Farming alongside his father, Jim, Hodges Flock comprises of 30 breeding Beltex ewes, with their Beltex tups selling as shearlings at Kelso.

Daniel concentrates mainly on his local shows, as well as pedigree lamb show and sales with his Beltex sheep. He has had many successes in the showring, but a recent notable win was his Beltex ewe lamb, Hodge’s Jolene, claiming the MV Inter-breed Champion title at LiveScot in November 2023.

With 73 MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored sheep entered into the Dungannon Beltex event, from 11 vendors, Daniel will have plenty of quality sheep to choose from.

Daniel Hodge with his MV Inter-breed Champion at LiveScot.

Speaking ahead of his judging stint, he said: “I am honoured to be asked to judge for the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club, it will be great to get across the water and see what is on show. I am after a sheep that is correct, with plenty of size and power. Something that is true to breed with the double muscling, as well as plenty of character.”

The Dungannon Show and Export Sale is on Monday, 26 August at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Showing starts at 10am and the sale starts at 12pm. Bidding will be available online via LSL Auctions. An online catalogue is available on the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Facebook page.