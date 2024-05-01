Sale leader at 3,000gns was the third placed cow Ards Diamondback L Massia 3 Red VG87 PLI£129 bred by Wilson Patton, and son Andrew, Newtownards. This second calver was sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback, and is out of Ards Ladd Massia 2 ET EX94-5E LP90. She produced her second calf in early March, and is backed by four successive generations of EX classified dams.

Topping heifer trade at 2,800gns was Simlahill King Doc Betty PLI£192 from newly crowned Master Breeders Jim and Nicholas McCann, Bangor. This heifer is a potential sixth generation EX. She is a daughter of Woodcrest King Doc, and bred from Simlahill Shottle Betty 2 EX91-2E LP80.

Following close behind at 2,720gns was the potential fifth generation heifer Beechview Solarpoer Gem PLI£73, from Holstein NI’s 2023 premier herd winners George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown. A Vogue Solarpower daughter, her dam is Beechview Diamondback Gem EX92-3E LP50 who gave 11,788 litres at 4.52% butterfat and 3.52% protein in her fifth 305-day lactation.

Winstar Oracle was behind the breeding of Kilvergan Oracle Liza PLI£369 bred by Stephen Haffey and Sons, Lurgan. Her dam is Kilvergan Alcove Liza 2 GP82 who gave 11,602 litres at 4.40% butterfat and 3.13% protein in her second lactation. She calved in mid-March and sold for 2,500gns.

Next best at 2,480gns was Dunbanard Renegade Mae PLI£468 consigned by Holstein NI chairman Paul Dunn, Bangor. An SSI PR Renegade daughter, she is out of a home-bred De Su Frazzled Rome 14192 daughter.

Agnew Bros, Caledon, sold Modelfarm Dancer Ginny PLI£267 for 2,400gns. Sired by Seagull Bay Jo Dancer, her dam is Modelfarm Hartley Ginny.

The pre-sale show was sponsored by Moore Concrete and judged by Matthew McLean from the 160-cow Priestland Herd based at Bushmills, Co Antrim.

He awarded the supreme overall championship to Carrowcroft Mellencamp Primprose PLI £443, a potential seventh generation VG from Holstein NI vice-chairman, Geoffrey Patton, Newtownards. Sired by Fly Higher Mellencamp, her dam is Carrowcroft Applejax Primrose VG88.

“There was a good show of fresh calved heifers and cows,” said the judge. “The overall champion is a lovely heifer, really well put together. She has dairy character, good bone, and a fantastic high and wide rear udder, with snug fore-udder attachment.”

Wallace and Daniel Patton, Newtownards, realised 2,460gns for the second calver Greenisle Partytime Ravena GP82 PLI£385; and 2,340gns for the Westcoast Ardor heifer Greenisle Ardor O Ruth PLI £501.

Paul Dunn sold the second prize cow Dunbanard Helix Tripoli PLI£322 VG86-2yr for 2,350gns; while the Haffey family secured 2,300gns for Kilvergan Stark Liza PLI £440.

Stephen Haffey and Sons won the reserve championship award with Kilvergan Ardor Dorcas GP82 PLI£375. She produced 6,407 litres at 5.08% butterfat and 3.80% protein in her first lactation. Calved at the end of March she sold for 2,100gns.

Judge Matthew McLean added: "The reserve champion is a young cow with balance and strength throughout. She has a fantastic top line, good depth of body, and treks well on sound feet and legs.”

Claiming the honourable mention award and a bid of 2,000gns was Wilson and Andrew Patton’s Ards Adorable L Ruth 2 PLI£247.

Stuart Smith, Londonderry, sold the December 2022 bull Prehen Fixation PLI£504 for 2,600gns. He was sired by Winstar Equity P, and is out of Prehen Outback Froukje GP84-2yr.

An entry of youngstock from David McClurg, Crossgar, topped at 880gns, for the eight-month-old heifer Fortvale Rubels Vaakje 2 PLI£191. This heifer is a potential eleventh generation VG/EX.

Results from the judging:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and champion, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Mellencamp Primrose PLI£443 by Fly Higher Mellencamp; 2, and honourable mention, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ardsa Adorable L Ruth 2 PLI £247; 3, George Mitchell, Edenordinary Helix Reba PLI£206 by AOT Silver Helix; 4, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Superb D Abrakazoo PLI£96.

Cow in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, TS Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Ardor Dorcas GP83 PLI£375 by Westcoast Ardor; 2, Paul Dunn, Dunbanard Helix Tripoli PLI £322 VG86-2yr by AOT Silver Helix; 3, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Diamondback L Massia 3 Red VG87 PLI£129 by Mr D Apple Diamondback; 4, Paul Dunn, Dunbanard Pepper Wilma PLI£129 GP-2yr by Delaberge Pepper.

