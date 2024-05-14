Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that the Dungannon Dairy Sale will take place on Thursday 23rd May, commencing at 11.30am

This is the final sale of the 2023/24 calendar, with the new schedule of monthly sales for 2024/25 due to commence on Thursday 19th September.

The catalogue has attracted an entry of 35 fresh calved heifers and cows, 5 springing heifers, 20 heifer calves and one bull fit for service.

First into the salering next Thursday is a sixteen-month-old bull from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater Herd based at Rathfriland.

The milking portion of the catalogue has attracted entries from leading pedigree herds including, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Casltetru, Edenordinary, Glasson and Kilveragan (10).

The heifers and cows selling are all bred from top AI sires such as OH Ranger Red, Renegade, Luster-P, Lambda, Ferraro, Improbable, Victor, Chief, King Doc, Oracle, Stark, Vader, Clove and Boxcar.

George and Jason Booth, winners of Holstein NI’s 2024 Premier Herd Award, are selling 5 springing heifers from their noted Beechview prefix. The heifers are all due in May and June.

Rounding off the sale are a selection of 20 heifer calves born between September 2023 and February 2024. The calves are daughters of AI sires Rubles Red, Robin Red, Conway, Adorable, Lambda, Parfect Lock and Bryson.

Consignors include: David McClurg, Fortvale; Mark and William Truesdale, Castletru and Trevor Keatley, Aghyaran.

Bidding is available ringside and via the Livestock Live App or website.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com.