Dungannon dairy sale on April 24

Gaston Wallace, president, Holstein NI, discusses sponsorship of next week’s Dungannon sale with David Henderson, Moore Concrete.

Catalogues are available for this month’s Dungannon Dairy Sale, generously sponsored by Moore Concrete.

The sale takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday, 24th April, commencing at 11.30am.

Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that the catalogue includes two bulls, 81 milking heifers and cows, and 31 maiden and heifer calves.

The first lots into the salering are two service-age bulls from the Conncorr herd owned by Noel and Helen Willis, Portadown. Included is the thirteen-month-old Conncorr Shankara ET PLI £268, sired by Parfect and bred from the tenth generation EX Erbacres Diamond Sparkle EX94-USA – a granddaughter of the world-famous Erbacres Snapple Shakira EX97-Canada.

The milking portion of the catalogue features 81 fresh calved heifers and cows from top herds: Ards (14), Conncorr, Drumard/Drumgood (35), Friary, Glasson, Relough (21) and Simlahill.

They are daughters of leading AI sires, Renegade, Ryder-Red, Rubels-Red, Parfect, Remedy, Fuel, Tropic, Zinger, Envoy and Elevated-Red.

Rounding off the sale is a selection of 31 maiden heifers and autumn-born heifer calves.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said: "This is an incredible opportunity to acquire deep pedigreed replacement heifers.”

Messrs Truesdale are offering nine April to November 2024 born heifers from their Castletru prefix. They are daughters of Hulu, Parfect, Pursuit and Heatwave Red, bred from proven cow families including Froukje, Maui, Fay and Canyon Breeze Amber.

David Prentice is selling 22 heifer calves, born between August 2024 and February 2025, from his Marvelous herd. Sired by Renegade, Lionel, Chief and Arrow, they are bred from top cow families, Barbie, August, Promis, Raven, Ruth, Fudge and Cookiecutter Halo.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or follow Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook pages for updates.

Bidding also available via Marteye. Further details from Taaffe Auctions, tel: 00353 41 9881288.