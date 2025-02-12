Dungannon dairy sale on February 20

Dungannon sponsor Rodney Brown, Dankse Bank, with Holstein NI’s Jonny Matthews and club secretary John Martin MBE. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Catalogues are available for this month’s Dungannon Dairy Sale, kindly sponsored by Danske Bank.

Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that the forthcoming sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 20 th February, has attracted an entry of 63 fresh calved heifers and cows. This includes a special entry of 24 from the McLean family’s Relough herd, and 21 heifer calves from the McCollum family’s Ballycairn herd.

The collective entry of milking stock features heifers and cows from leading Holstein herds, including, Annalong, Conncorr, Dunbanard, Friary, Kilvergan, Knockbracken, Modelfarm, Relough (24) and Fox Brothers.

The in-milk females are daughters of world leading AI sires, such as Renegade, Rebels-Red, Ryder-Red, R2D2, Chase, Sizzler, Remedy, Regulus and Wheelhouse.

Rounding off the sale is an offering of 21 heifer calves from William and Andrew McCollum’s Ballycairn prefix –number one PLI herd in UK. These calves were born between October and December 2024, and boast PLI values to £696, with 13 selling over PLI £600. They are daughters of top bulls, Hargrove, Orvar, Garrix, Morpheus and Vandyke, and are bred from top cow families, Lilian, Therese, Pietje, Hilda and Tinnie.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or follow Taaffe Auctions and Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook pages for updates.

Further details from Taaffe Auctions, tel: 00353 41 9881288. Online bidding available via Marteye.ie