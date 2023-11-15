Dungannon dairy sale on November 23
Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 23rd November, the event is generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds. The sale commences at 11.30am sharp.
The collective entry of 114 in-milk heifers and cows includes entries from local pedigree herds: Beechview, Burnhill (20), Crannon, Derrymore, Garaba, Glasson, Glenbrae, Hilltara (31), Inch, JK Genetics, Modelfarm, Relough and Simlahill.
The females selling are daughters of top AI bulls Radical, Applejax, R2D2, Bestman, Rubicon, Atrium, Chief, Hotline, Adorable, Kipling and Altamorison.
The dispersal of the Friary Herd on behalf of Sean and Aaron McKenna, Ballygawley, comprises of 30 milking cows. The herd average is 8,836kgs at 4.00% butterfat and 3.32% protein.
Selling immediately after the dispersal sale is an entry of 12 bulling and maiden heifers from George and Jason Booth’s Beechview Herd – 2023 winners of Holstein Northern Ireland’s overall premier herd award.
The Beechview Herd’s average is 10,912kg at 4.27% butterfat and 3.36% protein. The heifers selling were born between December 2022 and February 2023, and are daughters of AI sires Sound System, A2P2, Solarpower, Symbol-Red and Almamater.
Rounding off the Beechview consignment is a very special Brown Swiss heifer from the famous American Snickerdoodle cow family.
Prospective purchasers are reminded that bidding is also available online via the Livestock Live App or website. Contact Taaffe Auctions for online bidding approval prior to the sale.
View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or for further details contact Michael or Brian on 00353 41 9881288.