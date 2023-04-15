Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 20th April

Sponsored by Moore Concrete, the sale takes place on Thursday 20th April at 11.30am sharp at Dungannon.

Starting off the sale is an entry of four bulls from Stuart Smith’s Prehen Herd. They boast PLI values to £781, and are sons of Alta Zazzle, Citizen and Avery. Their dams are producing up to 5.30% butterfat and 3.78% protein.

The milking portion of the catalogue includes 31 fresh calved heifers and cows from leading pedigree herds, Ards, Carrowcroft, Crannon, Greenisle, Happy, Relough, and commercial herd owners N and S Greenaway.

Discussing sponsorship of next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale (20th April) are Amy King, Moore Concrete; Jonny Lyons, chairman, and David McNaugher, committee member, Holstein NI. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

They are daughters of top AI bulls such as Batman, Appeal, Fynn, Alta Zarek, Alta Leap, Eifle, Crosby, Banksy and Rambler.

Also on offer are 30 bulling and maiden heifers from the Burnhill (15), Carrowcroft (10), Castletru (4) and Annaghmore herds.

These heifers were born between January and May 2022, and are sired by bulls such as Renegade, Lambda, Applejax, Adorable, Eifle, Ferraro and Flowrider.

Rounding off the sale is an entry of 35 heifer calves, born between August 2022 and January 2023. They have been consigned by the following herds: Carrowcroft (10), Prehen (12), Aghyaran (10) and Annaghmore (3). These calves are daughters of Conway, Chase, Hercules, Denovo, Aladdin, Wheelhouse, Citizen, Rubels-Red, Augustus-P-Red, Shield Red and Elver-P.

Trevor Keatley’s offering includes five red and white heifer calves, including two Apples; while Stuart Smith’s entry includes eight calves from the renowned high component Froukje family.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or access a link via the Holstein Northern Ireland and Taaffe Auctions Ltd Facebook pages.

Online bidding is available from LSL Auctions.

Download the App, or log on to www.livestock-live.com.