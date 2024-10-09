Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entry forms and schedules are available for the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s annual Calf Show which takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Saturday 2 nd November 2024, commencing at 10.00am.

The one-day event includes three classes for young handlers and 12 classes for yearlings and 2024-born calves, followed by a class for a pair of calves owned by exhibitor.

There are also a number of trophies and championship awards, including: yearling championship, heifer calf championship, bull calf championship, and supreme overall calf championship.

The following classes are included in the schedule:

Discussing plans for the NI Aberdeen Angus Club Calf Show are chairman Peter Lamb and the society’s senior vice president Alan Morrison. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Handling

Young Handlers (Ages taken on 1 st January 2024):

A – handler aged 8 to 13 years-old.

B – handler aged 14 to 18 years-old.

C – handler aged 19 to 24 years-old.

Classes

Class 1 – Senior yearling heifer, born between January and August 2023.

Class 2 – Junior yearling heifer, born between September and December 2023.

Class 3 – Senior yearling bull, born between January and August 2023.

Class 4 – Junior yearling bull, born between September and December 2023.

Class 5 – Senior heifer calf, born in January or February 2024.

Class 6 – Intermediate heifer calf, born in March or April 2024.

Class 7 – Junior Heifer calf, born in May or June 2024.

Class 8 – Baby heifer calf, born on or after 1 st July 2024.

Class 9 – Senior bull calf, born in January or February 2024.

Class 10 – Intermediate bull calf, born in March or April 2024.

Class 11 – Junior bull calf, born May or June 2024.

Class 12 – Baby bull calf, born on or after 1 st July 2024.

Class 13 – Pair of pedigree calves, owned by exhibitor and born in 2024.

This year’s event will be judged by Scotsman Ewen Campbell from the Kilmallie Herd based at Fort William in Inverness-shire.

The entry fee for classes 1 to 12 is £15 per animal. The entry fee is not applicable to class 13, or the young handlers’ classes.

The closing date for entries is Sunday 20th October 2024. Strictly no late entries.

Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant fees. Each individual entry must be supported by a copy of the animal’s pedigree certificate, and proof of a negative BVD test. Exhibitors must be members of the NI Aberdeen Angus Club and all entries must be property of the exhibitor.

Entry forms, schedules, and a copy of the show conditions, are available from club secretary Cathy O’Hara, mobile 07968 868001, or email: [email protected].