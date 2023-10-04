Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The one-day event includes 13 classes for yearlings, calves and young handlers.

The following classes are included in the schedule:

Handling

The NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s Calf Show takes place on 4th November. The 2022 winner was Greenacres Top Lass Y201 owned by Noel and Daniel Willis, and shown by Matthew Cochrane. Included are judge Nicola Howie and Peter Lamb. Pic: Columba O'Hare

Young Handlers (Ages taken on 1st January 2023):

A – handler aged 8 to 13 years-old.

B – handler aged 14 to 18 years-old.

C – handler aged 19 to 24 years-old.

Classes :

Class 1 – Senior yearling heifer, born between January and August 2022.

Class 2 – Junior yearling heifer, born between September and December 2022.

Class 3 – Senior yearling bull, born between January and August 2022.

Class 4 – Junior yearling bull, born between September and December 2022.

Class 5 – Senior heifer calf, born in January or February 2023.

Class 6 – Intermediate heifer calf, born in March or April 2023.

Class 7 – Junior Heifer calf, born in May or June 2023.

Class 8 – Baby heifer calf, born on or after 1 st July 2023.

Class 9 – Senior bull calf, born in January or February 2023.

Class 10 – Intermediate bull calf, born in March or April 2023.

Class 11 – Junior bull calf, born May or June 2023.

Class 12 – Baby bull calf, born on or after 1st July 2023.

Class 13 – Pair of pedigree calves, owned by exhibitor and born in 2023.

There are also a number of trophies and championship awards, including: yearling championship, heifer calf championship, bull calf championship, and supreme overall calf championship.

This year’s event will be judged by Brian Clarke from the Duncanziemere Herd based in Cumnock, Ayrshire.

The entry fee for classes 1 to 12 is £10 per animal. The entry fee is not applicable to class 13, or the young handlers’ classes.

The closing date for entries is Sunday 15th October 2023. Strictly no late entries. Completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant fees. Each individual entry must be supported by a copy of the animal’s pedigree certificate, and proof of a negative BVD test.

All entries must be property of the exhibitor.