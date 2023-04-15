Dungannon venue for Aberdeen Angus entry on Tuesday April 18

Taking place on Tuesday 18th April, the sale has attracted an entry of 11 pedigree bulls, and one pedigree heifer.

Judging gets underway at 10.30am, with judging in the capable hands of Ivan Forsythe from the noted Coltrim Herd based at Moneymore. The sale will commence at noon.

Bulls catalogued range in age from November 2021 to March 2022 and are consigned by high health status herds participating in the AFBI and SAC schemes. All bulls have been DNA sire verified and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455 bred by Fiona Troughton, was the bull calf champion at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2022 Calf Show. He sells at next week’s (18th April) native breeds show and sale in Dungannon Picture: Columba O’Hare Newry.ie

Entries have been received from eight of the Province’s leading herds, Ballyvaston, Bessiebell, Coolermoney, Ember, Home Farm, Island Farm, Tullybryan and Tyrone.

The bulls on offer are sons of top AI sires and prolific stock bulls including Linton Gilbertines Dubliner R970, Tubridmore Gizmo, Home Farm Edge W507, Shadwell Evolution, Stouphill Bomber T182, Stouphill Marcus Prince U251, Blackhaugh Time F610, Tyrone Matador T972, Drumcarbin Richie, Coolermoney Rufus W016, and Rawburn Jagger Eric R094.

Included in the catalogue is Coolermoney Lord Harry Y167, winner of the reserve junior male championship at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s Summer Championship at Clogher last year.

Also selling is Tullybryan Lord Jono Y455, winner of the bull calf championship at the club’s annual calf show, held at Dungannon in November.

Fintan Keown, Belleek, is offering the January 2022 born heifer Home Farm Lady Heather Y743. Sired by Netherton Americano M703, she stood second in the senior heifer class at the calf show.

The Aberdeen Angus breed is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits including short gestation, ease of calving, fertility, longevity, and the ability to thrive in low input systems.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie commented: ”This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue features an unrivalled selection of bulls suitable for dairy and suckler herd owners.”

Further details and catalogues from Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk.