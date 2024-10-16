The visit was organised by Ms Lockhart in her capacity as the party’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson at Westminster. Also in attendance were Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine, parliamentary officer Alexander Kinnear and policy manager James McCluggage.

“Farming is a key player in the Northern Ireland economy, representing a gross output of £2.87 billion in 2023,” explained Carla Lockhart MP.

“Despite the significance of the local agri-food industry many of its sectors face daily challenges from lack of labour, farmgate prices, market volatility, animal diseases and planning restrictions.

“Uncertainties around EU imposed regulations on food labelling and the availability of veterinary medicines post December 2025 are also deeply concerning for the wider farming industry. As a party we strongly believe it is vital for the Government’s forthcoming budget to provide sufficient funding to support rural communities and safeguard family farms for generations to come.”

Brothers Timothy and Aaron Haffey gave the group a guided tour of the family’s busy dairy farm.

The Upper Bann MP added: "The DUP and the UFU are united at championing Northern Ireland farming. As an elected representative I am committed to ensuring our farming community has a strong voice right at the heart of Government in Westminster.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to visit the Haffey family’s farm, and hear first-hand about the daily challenges facing young farmers in the current economic climate.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson stressed the importance of agriculture in Northern Ireland. He reassured the UFU representatives that the DUP is listening and working as a team, both

locally and nationally, to try and resolve the vital issues concerning agri-businesses.

The visitors were interested to see how the farm has evolved, investing in proven Holstein genetics and innovative labour-saving technology such as Lely robotics to enhance animal health and welfare, reduce the daily workload and make the business more sustainable for the future.

Ms Lockhart added: “We were impressed to see labour intensive routine tasks including milking, scraping slatted sheds and replenishing fresh forage, all being completed by high-tech robotic equipment.

“This state-of-the-art technology is a game changer for farmers, especially as there is a labour shortage on farms. However, it also represents a significant investment for the farm business, which is why it is crucial for farmers to be paid a fair price at the farmgate for their produce. This applies to farmers across all sectors of our industry.”

During the visit there was lengthy discussion on the environmental challenges faced by intensive livestock producers, and the lack of empathy for farmers who are keen to invest in renewable energy projects and the modernisation of farm buildings.

Carla Lockhart MP said: "The gridlock surrounding planning applications is choking the opportunities for improvements to farm infrastructure, especially for cattle, pig and poultry enterprises. This is a multi-agency issue and we are continuing to push for fair and practical solutions. Farmers can’t shoulder the burden disproportionately.”

Food security and protecting the NI agri-food sector remains top of the agenda for the DUP and the UFU. Bluetongue continues to be a worry for cattle and sheep farmers in Northern Ireland, especially with over 140 cases reported in England and Wales. Bovine TB has been a blight on the industry for decades with the UFU reporting a 22.5% rise in cases in the first six months of this year.

Ms Lockhart added: "We are continuing to lobby the DAERA Minister for significant intervention in tackling bTB.

“This disease has decimated herds and caused mental anguish for farmers for far too long. The situation is out of control and it is time to address it. Former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, published a TB Eradication Strategy in March 2022. This was a clear plan to reduce and eventually eradicate this plague on our society.

“The current Minister needs to implement the strategy and deliver on what has already been proven to work in other jurisdictions.

“The Stormont Executive also needs to push through legislation to eradicate BVD. Combating the disease is ‘within reach’, but restrictions must be put in place to reduce infection rates within non-compliant herds.”

Concluding, Carla Lockhart MP said the DUP is continuing to pressure Westminster to find a solution to the ongoing veterinary medicine debacle. “The threat of losing access to an estimated 1,700 vital veterinary medicines and vaccines is hugely concerning, and has the potential to have devastating consequences for the health and welfare of farm and domestic companion animals in Northern Ireland.”

Discussing the importance of quality forage, Carla Lockhart MP, Gavin Robinson MP and Lurgan farmer Timothy Haffey.

William Irwin MLA and UFU president William Irvine

Aaron Haffey, William Irwin MLA, Cllr Margaret TInsley and Alexander Kinnear, UFU.