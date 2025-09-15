DUP highlights rural crime concerns during Awareness Week

As part of Rural Crime Awareness Week, Cllr Henry Reilly, Chair of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), alongside Councillor Alan Lewis visited the Slieve Croob DEA to meet directly with farmers and members of the rural community.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Lewis says “Our discussions were both constructive and sobering. We heard first-hand about the impact of machinery and livestock thefts, incidents which have left farm families counting the cost financially and emotionally. It is deeply troubling that the latest PSNI statistics confirm Newry, Mourne and Down has the highest number of agricultural thefts anywhere in Northern Ireland. This is a situation which must not be allowed to continue unchecked.

"At the same time, we were encouraged by the resilience and innovation of our local farmers. Many are already planning crop yields up to ten years ahead and adopting forward-thinking, sustainable farming practices to adapt to changing markets and environmental conditions. This vision for the future demonstrates both the ingenuity and determination of our agricultural community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also welcomed the opportunity to see how preventative measures are working on the ground. The NMDC PCSP trailer-marking initiatives are an excellent example of a practical step that protects equipment, supports farmers, and acts as a deterrent to criminals. I am committed to ensuring these schemes are supported and expanded so that they remain available to all farmers right across the district.

Alan Lewis with Allan Chambers and Henry Reilly

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Allan Chambers, Uel Watson, and the many others who took the time to speak with us during these engagements. Their contributions, insights, and lived experiences are invaluable in shaping how we respond to rural crime.

“Cllr Henry Reilly has confirmed that he will be raising the issue of our district’s high agricultural crime rate at the next PCSP meeting, and together we will continue to engage directly with the PSNI Rural Crime Taskforce. It is vital that this partnership approach continues and that rural crime remains firmly on the policing agenda.”

Cllr Henry Reilly, Chair of the PCSP, added: “Rural crime continues to cause real hardship for farming families, and it is unacceptable that Newry, Mourne and Down is again at the top of the statistics for agricultural thefts. I want to assure farmers that their concerns are being heard and acted upon. Through continued partnership with the PCSP and the PSNI Rural Crime Taskforce, I will work to ensure that tackling rural crime remains a priority. Farmers are at the heart of our district, and they deserve our full support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was important to be in Slieve Croob and hear directly from local farmers about the challenges they face. The PCSP has already invested in trailer-marking and other initiatives, but the figures show that more must be done. I will be raising the high levels of agricultural crime in Newry, Mourne and Down at our next PCSP meeting, and I am committed to working closely with councillors, the farming community, and the PSNI to drive down these numbers.”

Alan Lewis and Henry Reilly with Allan Chambers

Rural communities are the backbone of Newry, Mourne and Down. Our farmers work tirelessly to feed us and sustain our local economy, and they deserve to feel safe and supported in doing so. I will continue working alongside my colleagues, the PCSP, and the PSNI to make sure that every possible step is taken to tackle rural crime and protect the livelihoods of those who contribute so much to our district and to Northern Ireland as a whole."