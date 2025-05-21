DUP urges Assembly to tell Muir to scrap flawed NAP

The Democratic Unionist Party will table a motion in the Northern Ireland Assembly calling for the immediate withdrawal of the current Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) consultation.

Michelle McIlveen MLA, DUP Assembly Agriculture Spokesperson and Deputy Party Leader, said: “Farmers are rightly alarmed at the direction of travel being set by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs under this Minister’s watch.

"What is being proposed under the Nutrients Action Plan is nothing short of livestock reduction by stealth. The Minister is advocating punitive, heavy-handed measures that will heap cost, bureaucracy, and uncertainty on an already pressurised sector. At a practical, on farm level, they are totally unworkable. It is deeply regrettable that these plans have not been developed in true partnership with the sector. Rather, they risk gutting the very backbone of our rural economy while doing little to address the wider pollution picture, particularly when it comes to wastewater infrastructure,” she continued.

"The Minister seems determined to antagonise the industry, not work with it. The handling of this consultation, both its content and its rushed timeline, has caused justifiable anger. Simply extending the consultation won’t cut it. It needs to be scrapped entirely, and the Minister must go back to the drawing board. This will be the DUP message to the Assembly when our motion is debated.

Michelle McIlveen

"We fully recognise the need to improve water quality in Lough Neagh. There must be a balanced, fair, and multi-agency approach to tackling this issue. Heaping the responsibility upon farming is wrong and will not address the issues impacting the Lough.

"There is a clear willingness within the industry to work with the Department to co-design a new approach to nutrient management. The only person unwilling to engage appears to be the Minister himself. Instead of pursuing what many see as an anti-agriculture agenda, he should listen to the voice of the industry, which spoke loudly and clearly at the Balmoral Show. If he fails to do so, the damage to Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector will be deep and lasting.

"We hope other parties will support us in telling the Minister to scrap these proposals, and start again.”