Dutch dairy expert is guest at Holstein NI’s 25th AGM

Outgoing chairman, Paul Dunn, extended a warm welcome and thanked everyone for attending. He also welcomed guest speaker, Adolf Langhout, and his partner Astrid, from ALH Genetics; and sponsor Ian Nelson, from Dairy Herd Management.

Everyone was upstanding for a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to club members who had passed away, and families who had been bereaved, within the last year.

During his address Paul Dunn said: “There are several notable achievements by Holstein NI members that I must mention tonight.

“First and foremost, John Martin MBE. Anyone associated with Holstein NI will appreciate the huge amount of hard work John puts in behind the scenes, not just for the club, but for the NI dairy industry as a whole. For that we say thank you!

“To David Perry from the Killane Herd, who was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Holstein UK for his contributions to all things Holstein. One of the many role models to me and many others, David is always there to lend a hand or advise on any club matter. It’s great to see all his hard work being recognised.”

Paul Dunn added: "Mark Logan is president elect of Holstein UK, which means the annual Celebration and AGM will be held in Northern Ireland at the end of June. With visits to the Ards, Carrowcroft and Clandeboye herds, along with alternative visits and a gala dinner in the Europa Hotel, it promises to be a great event.

“Our HYB club has also been busy this year. The judging teams were successful at the weekend rally, with James Patton winning the intermediate stockjudging cup, and Matthew McLean claiming the senior cup, as well as the team winning the award for the best overall team. Congratulations to the HYB on winning the Farming Society of the Year Award; and to James Gregg, winner of the national Little Star Award.

“The Slatabogie herd journeyed to the Emerald Expo Show in Virginia, winning several classes and securing the premier breeder and premier herd awards. They also travelled to the Bailey’s and won the champion heifer in-milk award. It’s great to see local breeders competing and winning with our friends in the IHFA.

“Welshman Wyn Jones judged a superb entry of cattle at Balmoral Show in May. Congratulations to the Henry family on winning the Balmoral interbreed championship, and the Thompsons Dairy Cow Championship with Mostragee Bomber Louise 3.”

The outgoing chairman continued: “In June there was a bumper entry for the club’s annual herds inspection competition. Congratulations to all competitors, especially the premier herd winners, Wilson and Andrew Patton from the Ards herd.

“We had a very enjoyable family BBQ at Clandeboye in August. In November we welcomed the European Judges’ School, with a number of local herds providing animals for the event Our annual dinner at the Dunadry Hotel in November celebrated 25 years of Holstein NI. There was another strong entry of Holsteins at the Winter Fair in December.

“The monthly club sales at Dungannon, and the bull sales at Kilrea, have been very successful, with great prices and large numbers of animals. Well-done and thanks to the herds who regularly support these sales.

“Congratulations to the local herds nominated and awarded prizes in the All-Britain Awards. Well-done to the Graham family from the Moorcastle Herd who recently received Master Breeder status.”

Concluding, Paul Dunn said: "NI has had a second member elected to the board of Holstein UK. We hope Iain McLean has enjoyed his first year in office, alongside Wallace Patton. Finally, I would personally like to thank John Martin, Geoffrey Patton, Julie Wallace, Gaston Wallace and the entire committee for their help, support and advice over the last twelve months. I would like to wish all incoming office-bearers the very best for the year ahead.”

Secretary/treasurer John Martin delivered a breakdown of the club’s healthy financial situation.

Former chairman, society trustee and Holstein UK chairman, Wallace Gregg (Frocess Herd), received the Club Award for his outstanding contribution to the club and the Holstein breed.

Awards were presented to club members who had won breed championships at agricultural shows during 2024. Prize winners included: Balmoral, Ballymoney – Tommy and Mark Henry (Mostragee); Lurgan – Noel Willis (Conncorr); Armagh, Ballymena, Clogher – George and Jason Booth (Beechview); Newry – Andrew Magowan (Bannwater); Omagh, Limavady – Paul Family (Slatabogie); Castlewellan, Antrim – David Simpson (Damm).

The election of office-bearers was conducted by Ian Nelson, manager of Dale Farm’s subsidiary, Dairy Herd Management – long-term sponsor of the AGM.

The following members were elected at the 25 th Annual General Meeting:

President: Gaston Wallace (Printshop); Chairman: Geoffrey Patton (Carrowcroft); Vice-chairman: Kenny Watson (Majestic); Secretary/treasurer: John Martin; PR and events: Julie Wallace.

Committee members elected to serve a three-year term: Wallace Gregg (Frocess); Robin Orr (Ballyportery); Conor Casey (Carnhill); Stephen Brown (Cooley); Alex Walker (Caddy); Heather Martin (Saltwater).

Ian Nelson gave a short update on the extensive range of products and services offered by Dairy Herd Management, which includes Sensehub herd monitoring technology.

“I know everyone here will appreciate the benefits of milk recording. I’d like to point out that our milk recording packages are available to everyone, and not just limited to Dale Farm suppliers.

“Milk recording can be used to test for a number of things, but I wanted to confirm that we can now test for urea on a per cow basis and it is completely free. Just notify your milk recorder and the results will be easily accessible using the online herd reporting platform.

“There are a few changes to disease testing, with new advice from the national Johnes management plan confirming that sampling can be conducted 42 days after a TB test, which is down from the previously recommended 60 days.”

Ian Nelson added: “There has been a lot of work ongoing, and following substantial investment within the lab, we can now offer pregnancy testing in-house as an ad hoc service, or as part of a milk recording package.

“We currently have various offers in association with Holstein UK, providing a range of milk recording options – full, quality and health, with diy and factored packages.

“Holstein Complete incurs a monthly fee which covers milk recording, the cost of two herd classification visits and registrations. The Total Herd Recording package includes regular milk recording and calf registrations. With herd sizes increasing, these whole-herd options offer substantial savings.”

Ian concluded: “I filtered off a few interesting figures from our milk records database. Over the last 10 years, yields have increased by 8%, while average butterfat has jumped from 3.95% to 4.26%, and protein has improved from 3.21% to 3.31%. Calving interval also dropped from 421 to 409. These figures show marked improvements for the Holstein breed during that period.”

Newly elected chairman Geoffrey Patton from Carrowdore said he was honoured to be elected chairman of Holstein NI. He introduced the guest speaker, Adolf Langhout from ALH Genetics in The Netherlands.

Adolf gave and interesting and informative presentation, outlining his successful career and sharing his vast knowledge and experience of cows, pedigrees and genetics. He has been buying, importing and exporting embryos and livestock for more than 35 years. ALH Genetics is one of the largest world-wide importers of American Holstein embryos; and was the number one importer of embryos to Europe in 2023 and 2024.

The core activity at ALH Genetics is buying and selling high-quality embryos, which are offered 24/7 on the multilingual website, Embryosale.com. Breeders from over 25 countries can browse current stocks and bid online. The embryo ‘supermarket’ offers something for everyone, Holstein, red Holstein, A2A2 and polled genetics.

Jonny Lyons (Skerryview) was the winner of the free prize draw for a sexed embryo. He has a choice of a Siemers RZ Pazzle or Siemers FGO Holy P embryo from donor dam, Jacobs Delta Shaz VG85-2yr- a daughter of the world-renown Erbacres Snapple Shakira RC EX97.

Closing the meeting, Geoffrey Patton thanked Adolf Langhout for taking the time out of his busy schedule to travel from Holland to address the AGM. “We have had a really successful evening. Thanks to our sponsor Dairy Herd Management, and to everyone who attended the AGM.”

1 . Wallace Gregg received the Club Award from outgoing chairman Paul Dunn. Wallace Gregg received the Club Award from outgoing chairman Paul Dunn. Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2 . Ian Nelson, Dairy Herd Management, with Kenny Watson, vice-chairman; Geoffrey Patton, chairman; and Paul Dunn, outgoing chairman. Ian Nelson, Dairy Herd Management, with Kenny Watson, vice-chairman; Geoffrey Patton, chairman; and Paul Dunn, outgoing chairman. Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3 . James Patton, Paul Dunn and Lindsey Flemning. at Holstein NI’s 25th AGM. James Patton, Paul Dunn and Lindsey Flemning. at Holstein NI’s 25th AGM. Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

4 . Geoffrey Patton and Paul Dunn present a token of appreciation to guest speaker Adolf Langhout, and his partner Astrid. Geoffrey Patton and Paul Dunn present a token of appreciation to guest speaker Adolf Langhout, and his partner Astrid. Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales