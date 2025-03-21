Dutch genetics specialist is guest speaker at Holstein NI’s 25th AGM

Internationally acclaimed embryo and elite genetics specialist Adolf Langhout from the Netherlands is set to address members of Holstein Northern Ireland at next month’s Annual General Meeting.

Club chairman Paul Dunn said: “We are delighted to confirm that Adolf Langhout from ALH Genetics has accepted our invitation as guest speaker for the 25th AGM, which takes place at the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim, on Monday, 7th April at 8.00pm.

“Adolf was born and raised in the Netherlands and has extensive experience of dairy cattle. He has been buying, importing and exporting embryos and livestock for more than 35 years. Currently dealing with more than 25 countries, ALH Genetics is one of the largest world-wide importers of American Holstein embryos; and the number one importer of embryos to Europe in 2023 and 2024.”

Mr Langhout contributes the success of his business to mutual trust between a network of dairy herd owners and AI studs. “I like building business relationships with dairy farmers who like to milk great cows, have a planned approach to investing in pedigree genetics, and can cope with disappointments.”

The current core activity at AHL Genetics is buying and selling high-quality embryos.

Embryos are offered 24/7 on the multilingual website, Embryosale.com. From here breeders can view current stocks and bid online. The embryo ‘supermarket’ fulfils all requirements, Holstein, red Holstein, A2A2 and polled genetics.

Adolf explained: "Developing elite Holsteins always begins with an embryo. An additional advantage of investing in embryos is that you can, as a buyer, always have first choice.

“High quality forage and cow comfort are important aspects on dairy farms. But, an elite Holstein herd should be part of every business plan. By that I mean, VG and EX classified cows that produce volumes of high component milk – that’s what generates the milk cheque.”

Delta Lambda, Kings Ransom Dropbox and Siemers Hulu RC, have been prominent sires of embryos marketed by AHL Genetics. Adolf is a salesman, but he is a breeder through and through. “In order to breed daughters out of elite donors that are as good as the dam, you need to use elite bulls. Delta Lambda is an elite, high-calibre bull, who breeds foundation cows that will produce high-quality cow families. “

Adolf Langhout is also an advocate of genomic indexes, opting to use donors with genomics well above the parental average.

Holstein NI chairman, Paul Dunn added: “I would urge all discerning Holstein enthusiasts and club members to attend the AGM. It promises to be an interesting and informative evening. Adolf Langhout will outline his successful career and share his vast experiences. His presentation will also highlight the advantages of embryos from high-ranking cow families and proven bulls, as well as the ongoing use of Delta Lambda, and the unique breeding contributions made by the Apple and Dellia cow families.”

The AGM is generously sponsored by Dairy Herd Management.