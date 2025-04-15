Easier trade for fat hoggets at Markethill

An entry of 1720 sheep in Markethill on Monday 14th April returned a slightly easier trade for fat hoggets.

Cull ewe trade was exceptionally firm and the first new season lambs returned less than expected prices.

The 800 hoggets sold in a slightly easier demand with good quality heavy hoggets selling to a top 646p/k for 24k at £155 from a Richhill producer, followed by 638p/k for 24.7k at £157.50 from a Moy farmer. Main demand for good quality heavy hoggets from 600-628p/k.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 620-651p/k for 21.5k at £140 from a Moy producer and 651p/k for 22.6k at £147 from an Armagh farmer.

Light spring lambs sold from 650-698p/k for 22.5k at £157 from an Augher farmer, followed by 687p/k for 20.5k at £141 from a Markethill producer. Heavy springs sold up to £171 each with several pens from 630-698p/k for 24.2k at £169 from a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by 682p/k for 24.5k at £167 from a Downpatrick farmer.

The 460 cull ewes sold in an excellent trade with fleshed ewes from £220 to £292 with a top of £320, £318 and £316 each.

A large entry of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand with good quality doubles from £320 to £395 with a top of £435, £410 and £400. Singles sold up to £295, with several more at £220 to £275.

Please note: there is NO sheep sale on Monday 21st April. Cattle sale as usual on Tuesday 22nd April.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Richhill producer 24k £155 646p/k; Moy producer 24.7k £157.50 638p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 24k £152 633p/k; Tassagh producer 24.5k £155 633p/k; Armagh producer 24.3k £152.50 628p/k; Portadown producer 24.7k £154 624p/k; Tandragee producer 24.4k £151.50 621p/k.

MIDWEIGHT HOGGETS

Moy producer 21.5k £140 651p/k; Armagh producer 22.6k £147 651p/k; Crossmaglen producer 23.3k £150 644p/k; Newry producer 23.5k £151 643p/k; Portadown producer 23.5k £150 638p/k; Kilkeel producer 20.5k £130 634p/k; Kilkeel producer 20.9k £132.50 634p/k; Portadown producer 23.7k £149.50 631p/k; Tandragee producer 23k £145 630p/k; Cullyhanna producer 22.4k £141 630p/k; Glenanne producer 22.2k £139.50 628p/k.

LIGHT SPRING LAMBS

Augher producer 22.5k £157 698p/k; Markethill producer 20.5k £141 688p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 21.7k £149 687p/k; Augher producer 21k £144 686p/k; Armagh producer 22.6k £155 684p/k; Portadown producer 21.8k £148.50 681p/k; Rathfriland producer 21.3k £144 676p/k; Markethill producer 23k £155 674p/k; Portadown producer 19.3k £130 674p/k; Markethill producer 21.5k £143 665p/k.

HEAVY SPRING LAMBS

Newtownhamilton producer 24.2k £169 698p/k; Downpatrick producer 24.5k £167 658p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 26k £171 658p/k; Magheralin producer 24k £152 633p/k.

