News you can trust since 1963
Register

Easier trade for fat lambs at Markethill

An entry of 1400 Sheep at Markethill on Monday 31st July returned an easier trade for Fat Lambs. Cull Ewe trade remained very firm.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read

Good quality Heavy lambs sold from £115 to £117.50 each. Good quality Middleweight lambs sold from 480p to 502p per kilo for 21.5k @ £108 each from a Tandragee farmer.

A good entry of Store lambs sold in a steady demand with light stores to 563p for 8k at £45 each from a Richhill farmer. Stronger stores sold to 500p for 15.8k at £79 each from a Loughgilly farmer. All good quality stores sold from 480p to 537p per kilo.

The 290 Cull ewes sold to a top of £180 each. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £106 to £168 each. Plainer ewes from £50 to £89 each.

stock imagestock image
stock image
Most Popular

In the Breeding ring, hoggets sold to a top of £195 each with others at £192 & £190 per head.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Banbridge farmer 24.2k £115 475p; Newtownhamilton farmer 25k £117.50 470p; Killeavy seller 24.5k £114.50 467p; Rathfriland farmer 24.8k £114.50 465; Portadown producer 24k £109 454p; Aghalee producer 24.4k £109 447p; Dromore farmer 27k £120 444p; Poyntzpass farmer 26k £115 442p.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Tandragee farmer 21.5k £108 502p; Moira farmer 22.5k £113 502p; Dungannon producer 22k £109 495p; Tynan seller 21.6k £107 495p; Poyntzpass farmer 21k £104 495p; Ballynahinch producer 22.3k £110 493p; Markethill farmer 21.6k £106.50 493p; Dungannon seller 23.7k £116.50 492p; Middletown farmer 23.3k £114 489p; Ballynahinch producer 22.4k £109.50 489p

STORES

Richhill farmer 8k £45 563p; Richhill seller 6k £32 533p; Scarva farmer 13k £65 500p; Loughgilly farmer 15.8k £79 500p; Belleeks producer 18.5k £92 497p; Loughgilly seller 16.9k £84 497p; Loughgilly farmer 16.1k £80 497p.

Related topics:Markethill