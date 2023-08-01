Good quality Heavy lambs sold from £115 to £117.50 each. Good quality Middleweight lambs sold from 480p to 502p per kilo for 21.5k @ £108 each from a Tandragee farmer.

A good entry of Store lambs sold in a steady demand with light stores to 563p for 8k at £45 each from a Richhill farmer. Stronger stores sold to 500p for 15.8k at £79 each from a Loughgilly farmer. All good quality stores sold from 480p to 537p per kilo.

The 290 Cull ewes sold to a top of £180 each. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £106 to £168 each. Plainer ewes from £50 to £89 each.

stock image

In the Breeding ring, hoggets sold to a top of £195 each with others at £192 & £190 per head.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Banbridge farmer 24.2k £115 475p; Newtownhamilton farmer 25k £117.50 470p; Killeavy seller 24.5k £114.50 467p; Rathfriland farmer 24.8k £114.50 465; Portadown producer 24k £109 454p; Aghalee producer 24.4k £109 447p; Dromore farmer 27k £120 444p; Poyntzpass farmer 26k £115 442p.

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Tandragee farmer 21.5k £108 502p; Moira farmer 22.5k £113 502p; Dungannon producer 22k £109 495p; Tynan seller 21.6k £107 495p; Poyntzpass farmer 21k £104 495p; Ballynahinch producer 22.3k £110 493p; Markethill farmer 21.6k £106.50 493p; Dungannon seller 23.7k £116.50 492p; Middletown farmer 23.3k £114 489p; Ballynahinch producer 22.4k £109.50 489p

STORES