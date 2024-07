Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 1030 sheep in Markethill on Monday, 1st July sold in an easier trade for lambs. Cull ewe prices remained steady.

820 lambs had a complete clearance, however prices were decreased.

Heavy lambs sold up to £171 each with several pens from £140 to £156 each.

Top rate for heavy lambs 621p for 21 lambs, 24k at £149 from a Richhill farmer, followed by 604p/k for 25k at £151 each from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand from 545p/k to 588p/k.

Good quality midweights to 611p/k for 22.1k at £135 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 602p/k for 23.6k at £142 from a Newtownhamilton producer. All good quality midweights from 560 – 596p/k.

A good entry of store lambs sold in a very firm trade from 550-605p/k for 15.2 at £92 from a Mayobridge farmer, followed by 589p/k for 19.2k at £113 from a Scarva producer.

210 cull ewes sold to £214 with others at £204, £198 and £186. Main demand for good quality ewes from £140 - £180. Plainer ewes from £90 to £130 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Richhill producer 24k £149 621p/k: Armagh producer 25k £151 604p/k: Belleeks producer 24k £141 588p/k: Cullyhanna producer 25.4k £146 575p/k: Armagh producer 30k £171 570p/k: Loughgilly producer 26k £148 569p/k: Aghalee producer 24.9k £140 562p/k: Dungannon producer 25.8k £144 558p/k.

MIDWEIGHT LAMBS

Poyntzpass producer 22.1k £135 611p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 23.6k £142 602p/k: Tynan producer 21.8k £130 596p/k: Loughgilly producer 20.5k £122 595p/k: Portadown producer 20.2k £120 594p/k: Tassagh producer 21.5k £127.50 593p/k: Tynan producer 22k £130 591p/k: Hamiltonsbawn producer 22.6k £132 584p/k: Dungannon producer 22.8k £132.50 581p/k: Tassagh producer 21k £122 581p/k.

STORE LAMBS