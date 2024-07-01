East Belfast marketer recognised for sustainable marketing at Remarkable Marketing Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Debra Castles, Communications Officer at Agri-Food & Biosciences Institute (AFBI), was amongst those recognised at the inaugural Remarkable Marketing Awards on May 31.

The East Belfast marketing powerhouse and her team were commended at the Europa Hotel following her promotion of a revolutionary new scheme known as The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) to all farmers across Northern Ireland.

Explaining the campaign, Debra said: “Balancing agricultural productivity and sustainability is one of the greatest challenges of our time and this scheme impacts at a local level by ensuring nutrients are applied in the right place at the right level for crop needs to reduce farmer costs and improving water quality by minimising run-off through an awareness of hot spots to avoid.”

Sharing how thrilled she was to have been recognised in the Sustainable Marketing category of the RMAs, Debra was delighted that her team’s work had been identified at such an event.

Winner of the Sustainable Marketing category of the RMAs

She said: “It is an honour to have been highly commended in the inaugural awards.

“It is a culmination of multi-disciplinary team effort to be able to share the results that our scientists, partners and stakeholders have achieved through collaboration and sheer hard work in this new and literally groundbreaking scheme.”

Alongside awards being handed out to the best marketers the country has to offer, the Remarkable Marketing Awards also saw a variety of speakers and sponsors take to the stage.

As well as headline sponsors Card Group Research and Insight, individual category sponsors include Excalibur Press, Horrible Brands, Mrktsearch, Belfast Academy of Marketing, Thought Boxes, Creating Retail Magic and CO3.

Lead judge and keynote speaker of the awards, Walter Campbell delivered a stellar speech on his personal experiences and what situations he faced on his way to being one of the most awarded creative thinkers and inspirational Executive Creative Directors in the advertising industry.

Speaking on Walter’s talk, Debra said: “Everyone loves a success story and I was awestruck by the keynote spot with Walter Campbell and to hear how the boy from New Lodge had taken the marketing world by storm.”

Walter’s presence as a judge was also seemingly inspirational, as he outlined his commendations to the calibre of submissions received from all nominees.

He said: “I was highly impressed by the commitment to ideas and the physical tenacity evident in some of the work. The determination to extend or unlock aspects of the ideas over time or through various challenges. Succeeding against the odds is always compelling.”