East Tyrone UFU group champions success

The group have recently got their winter programme meetings off to a start and are delighted that face to face meetings are now back. During the course of the winter the group have organised many educational and fun meetings. The dates of upcoming meetings are as follows:

Tuesday 8 November 2022, 8pm, Royal Hotel

Topic: Challenges facing NI agriculture – Speaker: Robert Huey, chief veterinary officer, DAERA

East Tyrone UFU group manager Stacey Cherry along with Wesley Davidson and his grandchildren Ben and Chloe in his award-winning field of winter barley.

Tuesday 13 December 2022, 8pm, Royal Hotel – Topic: How to protect your assets

Speakers: Joanne Smyth, Crime Prevention PSNI and Stephen McGeagh and Erica Convery, David Lyttle + Co Ltd, Chartered Accountants & Registered Auditors.

Monday 16 January 2023, presidents’ county roadshow – Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8.00pm

Thursday 9 February 2023, 12.30pm, Killymoon Golf Club. Topic: Lunch with Rural Support – Speaker: Veronica Morris chief executive Rural Support

March 2023: Virtual meeting organised by HQ, details to follow.

Monday 17 April 2023. Group Trip to Alltech and Kepak, Ireland. Contact group office to book