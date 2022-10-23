East Tyrone UFU group champions success
After completion of the county and Northern Ireland judging for the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) cereals competition, group member Wesley Davidson, was hailed winner of County Tyrone’s competition for his winter barley and was placed an outstanding third overall in the Northern Ireland final.
The group have recently got their winter programme meetings off to a start and are delighted that face to face meetings are now back. During the course of the winter the group have organised many educational and fun meetings. The dates of upcoming meetings are as follows:
Tuesday 8 November 2022, 8pm, Royal Hotel
Topic: Challenges facing NI agriculture – Speaker: Robert Huey, chief veterinary officer, DAERA
Tuesday 13 December 2022, 8pm, Royal Hotel – Topic: How to protect your assets
Speakers: Joanne Smyth, Crime Prevention PSNI and Stephen McGeagh and Erica Convery, David Lyttle + Co Ltd, Chartered Accountants & Registered Auditors.
Monday 16 January 2023, presidents’ county roadshow – Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8.00pm
Thursday 9 February 2023, 12.30pm, Killymoon Golf Club. Topic: Lunch with Rural Support – Speaker: Veronica Morris chief executive Rural Support
March 2023: Virtual meeting organised by HQ, details to follow.
Monday 17 April 2023. Group Trip to Alltech and Kepak, Ireland. Contact group office to book
Along with those that are already members, new faces are always welcome at the group and for more information please contact the group Office on 028 8676 2632.