East Tyrone UFU Group Focus

​In April we joined up with South Tyrone for a very enjoyable trip to Kepaks beef finishing unit in Co. Meath where we saw their full operation from purchase to slaughter.

It was very informative and gave a great insight into feeding methods, housing design and profitability on a large-scale beef unit.

The group was then very well fed by All-Tech in Dunboyne where the lovely staff give us a tour of their facilities and discussed the main issues they encounter with nutrition in cattle.

East Tyrone UFU group managers Jemima Kinnear, Bartley Finnegan and Stacey Cherry pictured outside the new Dungannon and Cookstown office. Pic: UFU

This was again enjoyed by all attendees with many learning a thing or two to bring home to the farm.

July was another busy month with our annual cereal competition taking place. East Tyrone had a strong entry in both the winter barley and winter wheat sections with entrants in both finishing in the top three within Co. Tyrone.

July also saw us attend Clogher Valley Show. Despite the weather we had a great day at the show enjoying a cup of tea with our members.

To top off a hectic July we also moved offices! Since the merge of the Dungannon and Cookstown agencies the plan had been to move to one site. We moved in July of this year to our new office in Linen Green, Dungannon. East Tyrone will remain as its own separate UFU group with our three group managers Stacey, Bartley and Jemima doing their best for members in the area.