EasyCare Open Evening planned for Tuesday 1st August

Speakers taking part will include: Sam Boone, manager of Signet Breeding Services from AHDB and Ann McLaren, an animal breeding and genetics’ specialist with the Scottish Rural College (SRUC).

Campbell Tweed recognises that increasing numbers of farmers are now actively seeking comprehensive performance figures when it comes to deciding which new bloodlines best suit their flock development needs.

The Ballycoose enterprise comprises 3,000 EasyCare breeding ewes. The flock is totally self-contained with all lambs not going for breeding brought through to finishing weights.

Campbell Tweed is hosting an open evening. Picture: Richard Halleron

Every lamb born within the Tweed flock is performance recorded from birth.

The entire enterprise is managed by three full time staff. This, in itself, is a very powerful illustration of what ‘easy care’ sheep management is all about.

Campbell took the decision of going down the self shedding route after the wool price crash of 1999. So he has had almost 25 years experience of working with this particular type of sheep.

“EasyCare sheep have a key role to play on sheep farms of all types.”

He added: “They are particularly suited to flock owners who work out from 9.00am to 5.00pm between Monday and Friday. To a large extent, the sheep can manage themselves.”