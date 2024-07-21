Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noted EasyCare sheep breeder Campbell Tweed will host an open evening at his Ballycoose Farm, near Carncastle in Co Antrim, on Tuesday, August 1st. Events get underway at 6.30pm.

Two guest speakers will be in attendance: Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) chief executive: Colin Smith and Teagasc sheep specialist: Eoin Dunne.

Both will reflect on key developments taking place within the sheep sector at the present time.

Colin has worked with LMC for a number of years. He will speak about the key role played the Commission in delivering sustainable sheep sector for Northern Ireland, now and into the future.

Campbell Tweed will host an EasyCare Open Evening on Thursday, August 1st

Eoin is based at Teagasc Athenry, Co Galway: the Animal and Bioscience Research and Innovation Centre, Mellows Campus.

He is working in key areas for the future of lamb production. He is currently investigating enteric methane and nitrous oxide emission factors for sheep production systems and studying the nitrate leaching and de-nitrification in a pasture based system.

His research is based on determining the effects that sward characteristics plus the impact of genetics and management have on the production of harmful greenhouse gases (GHGs) within a sheep system.

The open evening represents a unique opportunity for flock owners to gauge directly the developments that are taking place at Ballycoose farm with regard to the use of wool shedding and easy care genetics in a totally commercial setting.

All visitors will be made more than welcome on the evening in question with light refreshments made available at the outset.

Campbell Tweed realises that an increasing number of farmers are now recognising the need for comprehensive performance figures when it comes to deciding which new bloodlines best suit their flock development needs.

The Ballycoose enterprise comprises a large number of EasyCare breeding ewes. The flock is totally self- contained with all lambs not going for breeding brought through to finishing weights.

Every lamb born within the Tweed flock is performance recorded from birth. The entire enterprise is managed by three full time staff. This, in itself, is a very powerful illustration of what ‘easy care’ sheep management is all about.

Campbell took the decision of going down the self shedding route after the wool price crash of 1999. So, he now 25 years experience of working with this particular type of sheep.

“Visitors will have the opportunity of seeing a selection of ewes and lambs plus stock and yearling rams,” Campbell explained.

“EasyCare sheep have a key role to play on sheep farms of all types.”

He added: “They are particularly suited to flock owners who work out from 9.00am to 5.00pm between Monday and Friday. To a large extent, the sheep can manage themselves.”

Campbell is currently selling both breeding EasyCare ewes and lambs to flock owners throughout Ireland and the UK, adding:“We are offering fully recorded stock that can add significantly to any sheep enterprise.

“Demand for EasyCare bloodlines is increasing and this trend is very encouraging.”

For further information, contact Campbell Tweed on: 07802 835355