Edenkennedy Agricultural Consultancy generously supports Air Ambulance NI
Edenkennedy Agricultural Consultancy has been helping farmers throughout Northern Ireland for several years, in completing a range of forms and inspections.
David Rankin and Brendan White (pictured) would like to sincerely thank their clients and colleagues for their kind donations for such a worthwhile charity.
David would like to thank his son Niall for running the Belfast Marathon as part of their fundraising and for the generous donations he too received from friends.
The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI), in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.
The service brings urgent and direct pre-hospital care to those seriously ill or injured anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.
Area Fundraising Manager Amy Henshaw had commented: 2A very big thank you to David, Brendan, their clients and colleagues for supporting their local air ambulance once again and for such a wonderful donation.
"Thank you also to Niall for taking on such an incredible challenge and running the Belfast Marathon for the charity. This life-saving service relies entirely on the help and support from the public and local businesses. The HEMS team attend on average to two patients a day, each day costing in the region of £6,850. Your support ensures our medical team can continue flying to those who critically need it most, thank you.”