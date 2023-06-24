​The other night I was driving home when some much needed rain arrived. The smell of this is known as Petrichor. It comes from the Greek word petro meaning stone and ichor, the golden blood of the gods in their mythology. The scent was heightened by the drenched elderflower bushes and it filled the night air. Elderflowers are only around for a short time but their essence can be captured and made into a cordial giving you this citrusy fragrance and its memory, all year round. I’ve included a recipe for cordial that’s used in both recipes this week.

Serendipitously gooseberries are in season now and they go beautifully with elderflower – the lip puckering berry being tamed by the fragrant, sweet flower. You could make a simple fool with stewed gooseberries, a splash of elderflower cordial folded into whipped cream with some shortbread on the side to dip. Or add some elderflower to sweeten gooseberries for a crumble. Gooseberries and elderflower also go well together for savoury dishes. In the recipe here I’ve paired grilled mackerel with a gooseberry chutney and some elderflower jelly. The chutney and the jelly will keep in the fridge for a couple of weeks they’re also good with creamy goat cheese or charcuterie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Something else that would be magical when touched by Petrichor would be some strawberry plants. Local strawberries are at their best now. They’re lush, sweet and really worth cherishing now. Nothing beats strawberries from this place at this time of year. Freeze some or make jam then forget about them until next year. Imported strawberries just don’t cut it and the nearer you get to Christmas, the worse they become.

Elderflowers can be preserved in many ways for use throughout the year