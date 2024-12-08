Elevating Livestock Health: Lallemand's innovative solutions for dairy and beef farmers

With the many challenges which face beef and dairy farmers in Northern Ireland the Lallemand Powermix range offer solutions to optimise rumen health and productivity.

Through Fane Valley a suite of advanced products are available to tackle the specific challenges on your farm.

The power mix range are based on the core technology Levucell SC (Saccharomyces cerevisiae CNCM I-1077), a rumen-specific live yeast that enhances rumen function by promoting beneficial bacteria growth. It improves fibre degradation and maintains optimal pH levels by minimising lactate-utilizing bacteria. Levucell SC has been shown to increase milk yield by up to 7% and improve growth by 3-6% in meat-producing animals. Its ability to enhance early rumen development makes it particularly valuable during critical growth phases.

Digestaid: Enhancing Digestive Efficiency

Clive McCoy - Fane Valley Agronomist

Digestaid is a farm pack designed to support digestive health by optimizing nutrient absorption. This product aids in breaking down feed components, ensuring that cattle can extract maximum nutritional value from their diet. By improving feed efficiency, Digestaid helps farmers reduce feed costs while maintaining or enhancing growth rates and milk production.

Toxisorb: Protecting Against Toxins

Toxisorb acts as a safeguard against environmental toxins that can compromise cattle health. This product binds to harmful substances in the digestive tract, preventing their absorption into the bloodstream. By mitigating the effects of toxins, Toxisorb supports immune function and overall animal well-being, leading to healthier herds and improved productivity.

Acidease: Maintaining Rumen pH Balance

Acidease is crucial for managing rumen acidosis, a common issue in cattle that can lead to decreased performance. This product stabilizes rumen pH levels more effectively than traditional buffers, promoting a healthier digestive environment. By preventing acidosis, Acidease enhances feeding behaviour and nutrient utilization, which can translate into increased milk yield and growth rates.

Rumignition: Comprehensive Rumen Health

Rumignition combines the benefits of all of the above products to boost rumen efficiency. This multifaceted approach improves fibre digestion, balances rumen pH and adsorbs specific mycotoxins.

For dairy and beef farmers, Rumignition supports better feed conversion rates and overall herd performance.

The Lallemand powermix range of can ensure your herdremain healthy and productive year-round. To find out more information contact Fane Valley Agronomy & Forage or call 028 9261 0485.