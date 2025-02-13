Employment opportunities in agriculture showcased at CAFRE

The objective of the event was to connect students with employers from the agriculture industry who are looking to recruit placement students and/or graduates, either now or in the future. Over 45 exhibitors attended which included small, medium, and large agricultural businesses with a wide range of job roles and placement opportunities available.

In his opening address Paul McHenry, Acting CAFRE Director commented: “We are very grateful to all the businesses here today which demonstrates the excellent working relationships that have been established with CAFRE. Your attendance will enable all levels of agricultural graduates to kick start their careers. The range of roles on offer is truly outstanding – from production agriculture jobs right through to graduate training programmes within leading agricultural businesses. The future is very bright for all our CAFRE graduates.”

A wide range of businesses were keen to secure stands at the event ranging from pig, poultry, milk, meat processing, genetics, feed and retail businesses, DAERA Portal Branch and recruitment agencies to name a few.

Joe Mulholland, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE said: “We were delighted to welcome over 400 students into the event where over 100 jobs were displayed on the ‘Jobs Wall’. Events like this are important to allow employers the chance to meet face to face with potential placement students or employees to promote their business and the career development opportunities they can offer to CAFRE students and graduates.”

The ‘Jobs Wall’ was the focus of attention for all students, who then followed up their interests by talking to the relevant businesses at their stands. Each organisation had key Human Resources staff available who were able to explain more about each of the roles and how students could apply for the positions. The feedback received has been fantastic with businesses delighted to have met so many potential employees.

Peter Alexander, Mason’s Animal Feeds Ltd noted: “Thank you to all the team at CAFRE for inviting us to be part of such a fantastic event. We had so many positive conversations with students about their future opportunities to work in the agriculture industry. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”

CAFRE student Tom Smyth found the event beneficial giving feedback: “Brilliant day at the CAFRE Opportunities for Employment in Agriculture event! Great venue and really good to meet so many of the companies that I’ve been researching about. A really positive atmosphere with lots of chat about this great industry we are now part of.”

Tom is currently completing his Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture and plans to continue his studies at CAFRE by enrolling on one of the Higher Education programmes in September 2025.

In addition, GCSE Agriculture teachers and Careers teachers from schools across Northern Ireland were invited along to the event so that they could witness for themselves the wide range of roles available to agriculture graduates.

Karen Laverty, Careers Co-ordinator at St Columba’s College, Portaferry, who attended the event and afterwards was provided with an overview of courses and a tour of CAFRE’s Dairy Centre, commented: “The event was super and so informative and good to have a chat with lots of CAFRE staff – it’s a lovely warm place with happy students - great to meet some past pupils too!"

In conclusion, Joe Mulholland, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE commented: “It’s an exciting time in agriculture with lots of career opportunities available for our students. At CAFRE, we are continuing to produce high calibre graduates fit for employment in the industry.”

You can find more information about CAFRE’s Agriculture courses at www.cafre.ac.uk including details of our Open Day on Friday 28 March where you will also have the

opportunity to see our excellent facilities on offer.

1 . Photo 2.jpg Alltech – Aislinn Campbell and Adam Smyth (BSc Agricultural Technology graduates), Amie Peers, Alltech with Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture students – Harvey Hull, Mark Jeffers, James Burgess. Photo: DAERA Photo Sales

2 . Photo 7.jpg Erwin Agricare - Gary Clulow, Mark Jeffers, Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture student, Laurence McCafferty, Erwins. Photo: DAERA Photo Sales

3 . Photo 5.jpg Seamus McCormick and Mark Forsythe, Danske Bank with Amy Patterson, BSc Sustainable Agriculture student and Aimee Quigley, Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Agriculture student. Photo: DAERA Photo Sales

4 . Photo 4.jpg Chloe Skillen and Andrew Graham, Dale Farm with Matthew Boyd, BSc Degree in Sustainable Agriculture student. Photo: DAERA Photo Sales