Enforcement of used machinery entering NI from GB to come into force on Monday
Lord Elliott said: “We’ve had this difficulty some time ago, however some common sense was invoked into the situation, however DEFRA have issued the following warning of the Northern Ireland plant health label (NIPHL), ‘Full enforcement of these requirements will commence on Monday 23rd June 2025 at 00.01. Failure to comply could result in consignments being denied entry into Northern Ireland and returned to Great Britain.’
“While the NIPHL scheme involves simplified processes compared to the issuing of phytosanitary certificates. Once registered and authorised, it enables you to self certify that machinery is clean and will remain in Northern Ireland without the need for an official phytosanitary inspection. In theory this should make it quicker and easier to move machinery destined to remain in Northern Ireland. However, as many are aware the outworkings in practice aren’t always what it set out to be.
“Consignments can still be selected for inspection, but the DEFRA statement doesn’t indicate how many or what percentage will be required for inspection.
“I would ask all involved including DAERA to have a practical common-sense approach to this matter, otherwise the bureaucracy and impediments of those bringing such machinery into NI from GB will not be worthwhile for
them or their business.”