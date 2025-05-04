Enjoy Farm Quality Assured Beef and Lamb at Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC), proud sponsor of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2025, is inviting the public to enjoy a taste of excellence by sampling Farm Quality Assured Beef and Lamb during their farm visits.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th June, this much-anticipated weekend offers schools and the public the chance to step onto local farms, meet the people behind our food, and discover the vital role agriculture plays in our daily lives.

As part of its partnership, LMC will host live cookery demonstrations on selected farms. These include Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid, Glebe Farm, Limavady and Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt. These will be across Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June, featuring LMC cookery demonstrators preparing simple, delicious recipes using the highest quality Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through its involvement, LMC continues to champion the superior quality and sustainability of Farm Quality Assured products, while promoting greater transparency and education within the agri-food sector.

Colin Smith (Livestock & Meat Commission), John McLenaghan (Ulster Farmers’ Union) and John Lawrence (Carmean Aberdeen Angus). LMC is one of the event sponsors for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend which is taking place 13-15 June. More information www.openfarmweekend.com

Colin Smith, Chief Executive of LMC, pictured at Carmean Aberdeen Angus near

Magherafelt, one of the new farms joining the initiative for 2025, highlighted the importance of the event: “As proud advocates of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry, the LMC is delighted to support Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend once again. This event is a fantastic opportunity for people to engage directly with farmers and better understand where their food comes from.

“By showcasing Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb, we hope to shine a light on the outstanding standards upheld by our local farming community. This year, 21 farms across Northern Ireland will welcome visitors, aiming to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers and highlight the importance of a secure, local food supply chain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McLenaghan, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the organisation behind the initiative added: "Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend was created to celebrate our farming industry and the incredible work our farmers do every day. The support of LMC over the years has been invaluable, not just financially but through their inspiring cookery demonstrations using Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb. We’re excited to see what’s cooking this June!”

All farms and opening times can be found at www.openfarmweekend.com