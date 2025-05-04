Enjoy Farm Quality Assured Beef and Lamb at Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2025

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2025, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC), proud sponsor of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2025, is inviting the public to enjoy a taste of excellence by sampling Farm Quality Assured Beef and Lamb during their farm visits.

Running from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th June, this much-anticipated weekend offers schools and the public the chance to step onto local farms, meet the people behind our food, and discover the vital role agriculture plays in our daily lives.

As part of its partnership, LMC will host live cookery demonstrations on selected farms. These include Ballylagan Organic Farm, Straid, Glebe Farm, Limavady and Carmean Aberdeen Angus, Magherafelt. These will be across Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June, featuring LMC cookery demonstrators preparing simple, delicious recipes using the highest quality Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through its involvement, LMC continues to champion the superior quality and sustainability of Farm Quality Assured products, while promoting greater transparency and education within the agri-food sector.

Colin Smith (Livestock & Meat Commission), John McLenaghan (Ulster Farmers’ Union) and John Lawrence (Carmean Aberdeen Angus). LMC is one of the event sponsors for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend which is taking place 13-15 June. More information www.openfarmweekend.comColin Smith (Livestock & Meat Commission), John McLenaghan (Ulster Farmers’ Union) and John Lawrence (Carmean Aberdeen Angus). LMC is one of the event sponsors for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend which is taking place 13-15 June. More information www.openfarmweekend.com
Colin Smith (Livestock & Meat Commission), John McLenaghan (Ulster Farmers’ Union) and John Lawrence (Carmean Aberdeen Angus). LMC is one of the event sponsors for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend which is taking place 13-15 June. More information www.openfarmweekend.com

Colin Smith, Chief Executive of LMC, pictured at Carmean Aberdeen Angus near

Magherafelt, one of the new farms joining the initiative for 2025, highlighted the importance of the event: “As proud advocates of Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry, the LMC is delighted to support Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend once again. This event is a fantastic opportunity for people to engage directly with farmers and better understand where their food comes from.

“By showcasing Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb, we hope to shine a light on the outstanding standards upheld by our local farming community. This year, 21 farms across Northern Ireland will welcome visitors, aiming to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers and highlight the importance of a secure, local food supply chain.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John McLenaghan, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the organisation behind the initiative added: "Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend was created to celebrate our farming industry and the incredible work our farmers do every day. The support of LMC over the years has been invaluable, not just financially but through their inspiring cookery demonstrations using Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb. We’re excited to see what’s cooking this June!”

All farms and opening times can be found at www.openfarmweekend.com

Related topics:LMC
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice