Enniskillen Royal Grammar School crowned the overall winner of the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School Mackenzie Wilson, Jenson Lindsay, Alfie Thompson and Conor Phair, were crowned overall winners for their project “One Health: The Link Between Animal, Human and Plant Health”. Presenting the ABP Youth Challenge Cup and a cheque for £1,000 for their school were George Mullan Managing Director, ABP in Northern Ireland; and Charles Smith, Certified Irish Angus.

Four pupils from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School have been crowned the overall winners of the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge following the awards ceremony and exhibition held at Balmoral Park today (23rd October).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team impressed the judges with their project “One Health: The Link Between Animal, Human and Plant Health,” which tackled the critical issue of soil health and farmer education. In response to research they developed a Soil Analysis Results Guide, simplifying data for on-farm decision-making. The guide has since been distributed to local vets, marts, and agricultural stores.

The competition judges described the project as “an outstanding example of research applied to deliver real benefits.” They said: “The team tackled soil health in a way that was practical, relevant and impactful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Phair, Mackenzie Wilson, Jenson Lindsay and Alfie Thompson also organised a ‘Healthy Soil, Healthy Future’ conference attended by more than 130 farmers and industry guests. The group raised £6,540 for Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support during their time as finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School Mackenzie Wilson, Jenson Lindsay, Alfie Thompson and Conor Phair, were crowned overall winners for their project “One Health: The Link Between Animal, Human and Plant Health”. Presenting the ABP Youth Challenge Cup and a cheque for £1,000 for their school were George Mullan Managing Director, ABP in Northern Ireland; and Charles Smith, Certified Irish Angus.

The winners received the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Cup and a further £1,000 cash prize for their school. Throughout the past year all four teams have been rearing Angus cross calves which were awarded to all finalists. Earlier this month they were able to sell their finished cattle to ABP and retain the proceeds for themselves.

Markethill High School was named runners-up. The team of Natasha Dickson, Rachel Johnston, Ellie Gilmore and Autumn Mulholland were praised for their project “Food Provenance: Do You Know What You Eat?” They developed and published a recipe cookbook, “A Cut Above the Rest,” featuring Northern Irish beef dishes. The project sold 280 copies, raising £2,300 for Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support NI, and engaged with the public through cookery demonstrations at the Armagh Show.

Judges commended their “exceptional initiative, leadership and genuine passion for learning,” noting the project’s strong marketing, social media reach and strong local business support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Outstanding Individual Achievement Award went to Casey Jane Creegan from St Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen. Alongside teammate Michaela McGuinness, she led the project “Sustainable Beef Consumption and the Young Consumer.” Their youth-focused campaign promoted recipes for beef dishes in a fun way. The judges recognised Casey Jane for her enthusiasm, teamwork and community commitment.

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School Mackenzie Wilson, Jenson Lindsay, Alfie Thompson and Conor Phair, were crowned overall winners for their project “One Health: The Link Between Animal, Human and Plant Health”. Presenting the ABP Youth Challenge Cup and a cheque for £1,000 for their school were George Mullan Managing Director, ABP in Northern Ireland; and Charles Smith, Certified Irish Angus.

The team from Lecale Trinity Grammar School, consisting of Ben O’Connor, Brent Magouran, Christopher Cunningham and Lochlann Hegarty, were also commended as finalists for their project “Raising Awareness of Animal Welfare Standards.” They hosted an Animal Welfare Conference at their school and developed education resources for schools, taking inspiration from an online meeting secured with the international expert in animal behaviour Temple Grandin.

Speaking at the ceremony, ABP’s George Mullan congratulated all the finalists. “These young people have shown curiosity, teamwork and pride in local agriculture. They’re exactly what the agri-food sector needs for the future,” he said.

Dr Sinclair Mayne, a leading scientist and agricultural adviser, also addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of food production and sustainability to Northern Ireland’s economy. The event concluded with the ABP Angus Youth Exhibition, where new entrants for the 2026 Challenge showcased their early-stage projects in hopes of securing a place in next year’s finals.