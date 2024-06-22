Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The volume of farm traffic in fields and on our roads has increased exponentially over the past number of weeks.

The return of the good weather has brought with it the start of the 2024 silage season. At the same time farmers and contractors have been busy establishing spring crops and with that comes all of the intensive field work required to make this a reality.

The weeks ahead will see the intensity of this activity increase further. The use of machinery brings with it an inherent health and safety risk, soon to be heightened by the pending school holidays, which will see young children excited about spending summer holidays on their family farms.

Adding to the risk posed by modern machinery are the long hours spent in them by farmers, hired staff and contractors.

Farm safety needs to be top priority during the busy summer months

Driver and operator fatigue are key factors in many farming-related accidents that take place at this time of the year.

There is also a strong insurance dimension associated with these activities and it centres on the following question: What constitutes effective cover for everyone coming onto a farm over the coming summer and harvest season; full time employee, contractor or seasonal worker?

For example, in the case of seasonal workers, specific questions must be addressed if these people will be operating machinery and vehicles.

It is not sufficient for the farmer to assume that their agricultural vehicle insurance policy will cover these employees if they have penalty points on their licence or previous driving-related convictions.

In the first instance, the employer must secure all relevant information relating to these issues and then bring matters to the attention of their broker or insurance company in all relevant cases.

All employees be that full time or part-time must be adequately insured.

Anyone who comes onto a farm including a family member, friend or neighbour to engage in any form of activity that is directly linked to the operation of the business, is technically classed as an employee.

Receiving remuneration is not the issue in this context, acting under the instruction of the business owner is the all-important point.

This immediately brings into focus the issue of public versus employers’ liability insurance.

Many farmers may think that public liability cover is sufficient in the event of an accident befalling a friend or neighbour, who has been helping to move stock or carry out some other farm-related activity on an ad hoc basis.

This is not the case. The instant the other person receives an instruction, no matter how trivial, he or she is officially regarded as an employee of the business and consequently should have the appropriate insurance cover.

It is really important that farmers review their liability cover at renewal to make sure their cover is arranged correctly. Public liability cover reflects the scope of an entire farming business, specifically owned and rented/leased premises. There is no need to include all specific locations on a policy document however, it is important that the actual acreage of the entire working farm is referenced.

As we look back to Balmoral Show it’s hard to believe that it has come and gone for another year. It didn’t come as a surprise to learn that the attendance figures were well up, year-on-year.

This trend was very much reflected in the level of footfall coming on to the AbbeyAutoline stand throughout the four days of the event.

It was tremendous to see so many parents with children coming our way for some family fun and for those who simply wanted to spend a few minutes sitting on a straw bale and getting their breath back, that option was available as well.

AbbeyAutoline traditionally sponsors the Beef Shorthorn classes at Balmoral Show. Many congratulations go to Cherryvalley Estate on winning the breed championship with a very eye-catching heifer.