Ensuring the right balance of trace elements for dry cows and in-calf heifers is critically important

This is a critically important time in their production cycle with the required availability of trace elements an absolute priority.

John Sayers of HVS Animal Health takes up that story:

“Trace elements play a key role in boosting an animal’s immune system while also ensuring that she has a totally balanced metabolism in the run-up to calving.

HVS Animal Health's John Sayers with August-calving dairy heifers

“By ensuring this is the case, the end result will be a trouble-free calving, an animal that will quickly come into full milk, without the hindrance of metabolic disorders plus healthy calves that will grow well.

“Problems associated with retained cleanings, ketosis and displaced abomasums will be minimised.”

John is mindful of the fact that many heifers and cows that are about to be dried off will not have received a trace element boost for some time.

He added:“The vast majority of pastures in Northern Ireland are deficient in one trace mineral or another.

“So for dairy farmers to simply put heifers and heavily in-calf cows into a grass field now and not address their full trace mineral requirements, makes no sense at all.”

“It is important to give cows the all important mineral and vitamin boost they need at that time. Liquid Gold Dairy has been developed to meet this specific need.”

John continued: “Many conserved forages are also affected by high levels of soil contamination. All of this means that trace mineral and vitamin levels can be extremely low in the rations fed to pre-calving dairy cows.

“It is critically important for milk producers to manage their dry cows properly.

“Where autumn calvers are concerned, decisions taken over the next few weeks will have an impact on the performance of these animals throughout their subsequent lactation.”

With regard to first calving heifers, John recommends that they should be drenched with Liquid Gold Dairy four weeks out from calving.

He further explained: “The eggs required by heifers to produce their second calves start to develop two weeks before they actually calve down for the first time.

“As a consequence, drenching them with Liquid Gold Dairy four weeks before calving will also act to significantly boost the quality of the eggs actively developing in the animals at that stage.”

According to John, the health boost that Liquid Gold dairy will provide the newborn calf, simply by drenching the mother at the start of her dry period, cannot be understated.

He explained: “Calves will be born with tremendous energy. What’s more, issues relating to pneumonia and scours will be minimised.

“All of this comes back to the fact that Liquid Gold Dairy acts to boost the quality of the colostrum produced by the freshly calved cow or heifer.

Liquid Gold Dairy contains all of the minerals and vitamins required by dairy cows and springing heifers with Zinc, Manganese and Copper made available solely in a chelated form.

The dosage rate for pre-calving cows and heifers is 100 mls per animal.