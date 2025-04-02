Entitlement Transfer Service now open for 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Farmers wishing to claim the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) can now buy, sell or lease payment entitlements by logging into their DAERA Online Services account at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services. Any entitlement transfers via lease during the 2025 trading period will be restricted to one year only.
Farmers can also view the number of entitlements they hold, their value, previous entitlement transfers, and other important information (such as entitlements that have been confiscated from the business).
As DAERA increasingly moves towards more digital communications, farm business members are advised to register now with NIDA or Government Gateway for a DAERA online account and regularly check their emails (including Junk folder) for communications from DAERA Area-based Schemes. Registration for a DAERA online account can be completed at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services or call 0300 200 7840 for support to get registered.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.