Entries now open for NI International Ploughing Championships
A new feature class debut will be 5 furrow reversible commercial ploughs for those larger farmer/contractors being given the chance to come along on Friday, 27th September and show off their skills and expertise in a fun way and perhaps pick up some knowledge in the process!
Pictured is Michael O’Hanlon of Christopher and Daniel Hamilton farmers and contractors, Mullahead who is intending to put his best furrow forward for this exciting new addition to all the other modern conventional, reversible, classic and vintage ploughing classes!
Entries are now open for all ploughing classes and entries can be made now by emailing or phoning the Secretary Alison Armstrong, [email protected]/07969703221 or visit the website niploughing.com and facebook.
