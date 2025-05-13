Entry date looming for Holstein NI’s annual herds competition

Club secretary John Martin MBE said: “Plans are well underway for the 2025 competition, with judging expected to commence before the end of May. We are delighted to confirm continued support from our valued sponsors for the premier, senior and junior sections of the competition.

“The herds inspection competition is going from strength-to-strength, and an increase in entries in recent years saw the introduction of a fourth category in 2024 - the intermediate section, sponsored by Norbrook.

“The winning herds in the junior section will now be promoted to the intermediate section.”

John Martin added: “Holstein NI club members who took part in last year’s competition will automatically be re-entered this year, but when prompted, must reply to a text or email to confirm current cow numbers. Anyone who wants to withdraw from the competition, or amend their entry, should contact me on or before Tuesday, 20th May. We also look forward to welcoming entries from new members and those who haven’t participated in the competition for several years.”

This year’s judges include:

Junior section –Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena (Maineview).

Intermediate section – Matthew McLean, Bushmills (Priestland).

Senior section – Trevor Lockhart, Donegal (Ballyelly)

Premier section – Jane Steele, Glasgow (Kepculloch).

Awards will be presented to the best small, medium and large herds in the premier, senior, intermediate and junior herd categories. There are also prizes for the best individual animals (in-milk heifer, junior cow, senior cow), bull progeny groups, and the best cow family groups.

First-time exhibitors will also have an opportunity to compete for additional small, medium and large herd awards in the junior section.

A production award was introduced in 2017 for the best cow that has produced a minimum of 70 tonnes of milk. The judge will take into account the age of the animal, total milk produced, and overall conformation.

John Martin added: “A few changes have been implemented in recent years and I would urge members to consult the entry form and schedule for a copy of the competition’s updated rules.

“A premier herd that has not participated for two years will be entered in the senior section; while premier herds that haven’t took part for five years or more will compete in the intermediate section. Those who haven’t entered for ten years or more will be placed in the junior section.”

Geoffrey Patton, chairman, Holstein NI added: “The club’s annual herds inspection competition is one of the highlights in the club’s calendar. Attracting upwards of 70 entrants, the competition gives breeders an opportunity to showcase their herds. I would urge all club members to get involved and participate in this year’s competition.

“On behalf of Holstein NI, I would also like to thank our sponsors, Cookstown Dairy Services, Trioliet, Norbrook and Bank of Ireland, for their valued and continued sponsorship of the competition.”

The winner of the award for the best overall herd will go forward to represent Northern Ireland in Holstein UK’s National Premier Pedigree Herd Competition.

The entry fee is £40 per herd. Bull progeny and cow family groups can be entered at an additional cost of £20 each; while individual animals carry an additional fee of £10 each. Participants must be members of Holstein NI and herds must be officially milk recorded.

Entry forms and schedules have been posted to club members. Additional copies are available on request from club secretary John Martin, call, text or WhatsApp mobile: 07711 041128. Email: [email protected].

The closing date for entries is strictly Tuesday, 20th May.

The date and venue for the presentation of awards will be confirmed in due course.

Further details will be posted on the Holstein NI Facebook page.

Trioliet has confirmed continued sponsorship of the senior section. Padraig O'Kane is picutred with Holstein NI committee member Paul Dunn. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Intermediate section sponsor Kevin Corry, Norbrook, with Holstein NI's Mark Logan and John Martin MBE. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Junior section sponsor Sean Reid, Cookstown Dairy Services, discussing the 2025 competition with Holstein NI's Johnny Matthews, and club chairman Geoffrey Patton. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

