The annual show & sale of Charolais single suckled calves at Markethill Livestock & Farm Sales on Thursday 12th October attracted an entry of 400 calves.

There was a large entry of Charolais sucked calves

There were several large consignments from several leading suckler herds, displaying the highest quality of stock.

The show judge was Mr John Killen, Crossgar. The sponsor for the event was Mr Nicolas Johnston, Johnston Agri, Clogher, Co. Tyrone.

The show champion from Mr B McConville, Ballyward sold to Conor McVeigh Tassagh.

Judge John Killen with one of his winners

The reserve champion from Mr G Magee, Rostrevor sold to Conor McVeigh, Tassagh.

In the sale, light heifers (up to 300kg) sold to £466 per 100kg for 236kg at £1100 from a Newtownhamilton producer. The same seller received £439 per 100kg for 246kg at £1080. All top quality lots sold from £300 to £411 per 100kg.

Middleweight heifers (up to 400kg) sold to £673 per 100kg for 392kg at £2640 from a Ballyward producer. The same seller received £623 per 100kg for 308kg at £1920.

All top quality middleweight heifers from £290 to £424 per 100kg.

One of the winners selected by John Killen

Stronger heifers (400kgs plus) peaked at £523 per 100kg for 440kg at £2300 from a Ballyward producer. A Mayobridge farmer received £488 per 100kg for 430kg at £2100. An Armagh producer received £382 per 100kg for 414kg at £1580.

Good quality lightweight males (up to 300kg) sold to £420 per 100kg for 286kg at £1200 from a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner sold 284kg at £1190 (419ppk).

Main demand for top quality light males from £300 to £393 per 100kg.

Middleweight males (up to 400kg) peaked at £444 per 100kg for 324kg at £1440 from an Armagh producer followed by £434 per 100kg for 364kg at £1580 from a Ballyward producer.

Judge John Killen with Brian McConville, Ballyward.

All quality lots sold from £320 to £421 per 100kg.

Strong males (400kg plus) sold readily from £270 to £325 per 100kg with several top quality lots to £390 per 100kg for 456kg at £1780 from a Ballyward producer.

A Richhill farmer received £383 per 100kg for 402kg at £1540. An Armagh farmer received £1540 for 412kg (374ppk).

Markethill Mart would like to thank sellers, buyers, the judge and sponsor of the show and sale for making it a very successful event again this year.

A busy sale at Markethill

Light Heifer Weanlings

236k £1100 466ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 246k £1080 439ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 286k £1210 423ppk Armagh farmer: 270k £1110 411ppk Ballyward farmer: 272k £1100 404ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 244k £940 385ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 250k £960 384ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 240k £920 383ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 260k £980 377ppk Newtownhamilton farmer:

Middleweight Heifer Weanlings

392k £2640 673ppk Ballyward farmer: 308k £1920 623ppk Ballyward farmer: 354k £1500 424ppk Ballyward farmer: 340k £1270 374ppk Poyntzpass farmer: 328ppk £1200 366ppk Richhill farmer: 344k £1210 352ppk Armagh farmer:350k £1230 351ppk Poyntzpass farmer: 304k £1040 342ppk Armagh farmer: 378k £1280 339ppk Armagh farmer: 342k £1150 336ppk Armagh farmer

Strong Heifer Weanlings

440k £2300 523ppk Ballyward farmer: 430k £2100 488ppk Mayobridge farmer: 414k £1580 382ppk Armagh farmer: 420k £1600 381ppk Rostrevor farmer: 422k £1530 363ppk Armagh farmer: 420k £1380 329ppk Armagh farmer: 424k £1390 328ppk Ballyward farmer: 412k £1340 325ppk Richhill farmer: 412k £1340 325ppk Newtownhamilton farmer:

Light Male Weanlings

286k £1200 420ppk Poyntzpass farmer: 284k £1190 419ppk Poyntzpass farmer: 280k £1100 393ppk Poyntzpass farmer: 258k £990 384ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 296k £1130 382ppk Armagh farmer: 280k £1060 379ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 300k £1110 370ppk Armagh farmer: 290k £1070 369ppk Armagh farmer: 286k £1050 367ppk Armagh farmer:

Middleweight Male Weanlings

324k £1440 444ppk Armagh farmer: 364k £1580 434ppk Ballyward farmer: 354k £1490 421ppk Ballyward farmer: 342k £1410 412ppk Ballyward farmer: 302k £1190 394ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 340k £1330 391ppk Armagh farmer: 400k £1550 388ppk Ballyward farmer: 352k £1340 381ppk Armagh farmer: 342k £1300 380ppk Armagh farmer:

Strong Male Weanlings

456k £1780 390ppk Ballyward farmer: 402k £1540 383ppk Richhill farmer: £412k £1540 374ppk Armagh farmer: 406k £1500 369ppk: 412k £1500 364ppk Newtownhamilton farmer: 426k £1540 362ppk Richhill farmer: 442k £1580 358ppk Ballyward farmer: 404k £1440 356ppk Armagh farmer:

SATURDAY

Forward bullocks

572k £1645 288ppk Lisburn farmer: 512k £1465 286ppk Armagh farmer:540k £1545 286ppk Armagh farmer: 512k £1445 282ppk Downpatrick farmer: 562k £1575 280ppk Castlewellan farmer: 566k £1585 280ppk Augher farmer: 570k £1595 280ppk Downpatrick farmer: 554k £1545 279ppk Armagh farmer: 520k £1445 278ppk Armagh farmer: 540k £1495 277ppk Tynan farmer:

Middleweight bullocks

386k £1225 317ppk Armagh farmer: 482k £1525 316ppk Tynan farmer: 446k £1375 308ppk Lisburn farmer: 426k £1275 299ppk Fivemiletown farmer: 426k £1245 292ppk Armagh farmer: 474k £1345 284ppk Armagh farmer: 412k £1165 283ppk Clabby farmer: 412k £1165 283ppk Ballyward farmer: 414k £1165 282ppk Armagh farmer: 464k £1305 281ppl Armagh farmer:

Forward heifers

530k £1655 312ppk Middletown farmer: 592k £1825 308ppk Silverbridge farmer: 598k £1735 290ppk Silverbridge farmer: 514k £1445 284ppk Dungannon farmer: 544k £1515 278ppk Banbridge farmer: 572k £1575 275ppk Newry farmer: 604k £1655 274k Dungannon farmer: 546k £1485 272ppk Newry farmer: 544k £1475 271ppk Banbridge farmer:

Beef heifers

654k £1875 287ppk Dungannon farmer: 700k £1995 285ppk Silverbridge farmer: 695k £1985 284ppk Middletown farmer: 644k £1795 279ppk Poyntzpass farmer: 636k £1755 276ppk Dungannon farmer: 752k £2035 271ppk Silverbridge farmer: 670ppk £1795 268ppk Gilford farmer: 760k £2035 268ppk Silverbridge farmer: 690k £1845 267ppk Poyntzpass farmer:

Middleweight heifers

468k £1605 343ppk Fivemiletown farmer: 406k £1225 302ppk Armagh farmer: 496k £1455 293ppk Tynan farmer: 370k £1055 285ppk Tynan farmer: 448k £1255 280ppk Castlewellan farmer: 496k £1385 279ppk Gilford farmer: 412k £1145 278ppk Dromara farmer: 434k £1195 275ppk Tassagh farmer: 440k £1205 274ppk Moira farmer:

Light Male Weanlings

288k £1030 358ppk Rathfriland farmer: 240k £830 346ppk Hilltown farmer: 350k £1200 343ppk Rostrevor farmer: 334k £1140 341ppk Rathfriland farmer: 250k £840 336ppk Newry farmer: 354k £1150 325ppk Gilford farmer: 268k £840 313ppk Portadown farmer: 314k £960 306ppk Markethill farmer: 378k £1090 288ppk Gilford farmer:

Stronger Male Weanlings

420k £1410 336ppk Rostrevor farmer: 436k £1360 312ppk Dromara farmer: 470k £1450 309ppk Lisburn farmer: 424k £1300 307ppk Belfast farmer: 408k £1250 306ppk Dromara farmer: 460k £1280 278ppk Stoneyford farmer: 476k £1320 277ppk Dromara farmer: 442k £1220 276ppk Armagh farmer:

Heifer Weanlings