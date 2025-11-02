Eurogene partners with Irish Pure Friesian Club to develop Elite Friesian Genetics for future Irish farmers

The importance of developing and maintaining elite Irish Friesian genetics has been recognised by the formation of a new breeding initiative.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friesian Forward, a three-year partnership between leading Irish genetics company, Eurogene and the Irish Pure Friesian Club has been launched with the goal of future-proofing the renowned dairy breed in Ireland.

For decades the backbone of Irish and British milk production, the Friesian breed continues to deliver exceptional value to farmers through its acknowledged traits of longevity, fertility and higher bull calf and cull cow values. These traits are even more relevant in the current market environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaborative initiative will begin with a Co-Design Workshop, jointly hosted by Eurogene and the Irish Pure Friesian Club to identify key breeding objectives and traits most relevant for today’s and tomorrow’s dairy systems.

Launching the three-year partnership are (l-r): Eurogene Product Manager Eamonn Coleman, Paddy Quealy, Chairman of the Irish Pure Friesian Club and Dr. Debbie McConnell Group Scientist, Eurogene & AI Services.

Working with Club members, Eurogene will source bulls and heifers that align with the agreed breeding goals. A select group of breeders will then partner with Eurogene to implement tailored breeding plans for Spring 2026, focussing on the creation of elite Friesian breeding stock.

Each year Eurogene will introduce several Friesian bulls to its calf rearing centre to commence semen collection for following seasons.

The partnership will then evaluate the performance and progress of each animal to ensure optimal breed improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Debbie McConnell, Group Scientist at Eurogene & Ai Services, said: “We see real value in what the Friesian breed brings to Irish farms — strength, fertility, and sustainability. Our goal with Friesian Forward is to work hand in hand with the Irish Pure Friesian Club to ensure these traits are protected and enhanced, building genetics that deliver for the future of Irish farming.”

Barrowvale Dheaty 76, the dam of Google 3 - a fine example of the Friesian breed.

The Friesian Forward programme reflects Eurogene’s long-term commitment to supporting a diverse and forward-thinking breeding portfolio, ensuring Irish farmers have access to genetics that perform — both on paper and in the parlour.