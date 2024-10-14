Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An evening on the history of Massey Ferguson will take place at Tullyallen Church Hall, Tullyallen Road, Glenanne, Armagh BT60 2HS on 30th October at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has been arranged by the newly formed 1st Tullyallen & Mountnorris Boys Brigade Old Boys’ Association and will give all interested in farming the opportunity to hear the Massey Ferguson story.

This will be presented by Geroge Conn who is renowned for his talks on agricultural subjects throughout the country and will look at the life of Harry Ferguson from a historical, engineering, farming and Christian perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This should be an interesting and entertaining night including a display of tractors both vintage and modern.

David Wilson: Chairman of 1st Tullyallen & Mountnorris Boys Brigade Old Boys Association, William Irvine: President of the NFU and Tullyallen & Mountnorris Boys Brigade Old Boy, Rev. Nigel Reid: Minister and Captain 1st Tullyallen & Mountnorris Boys Brigade

This event is open to everyone and you will be made very welcome. There is no admission charge and light refreshments will be served.

A voluntary donation can be made towards the funds of 1st Tullyallen & Mountnorris Boys Brigade Company.