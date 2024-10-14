Evening on the history of Massey Ferguson
This has been arranged by the newly formed 1st Tullyallen & Mountnorris Boys Brigade Old Boys’ Association and will give all interested in farming the opportunity to hear the Massey Ferguson story.
This will be presented by Geroge Conn who is renowned for his talks on agricultural subjects throughout the country and will look at the life of Harry Ferguson from a historical, engineering, farming and Christian perspective.
This should be an interesting and entertaining night including a display of tractors both vintage and modern.
This event is open to everyone and you will be made very welcome. There is no admission charge and light refreshments will be served.
A voluntary donation can be made towards the funds of 1st Tullyallen & Mountnorris Boys Brigade Company.