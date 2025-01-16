Eventful 2024 for the Farmers’ Choir NI

The Choir began in 2018 to bring farmers and rural dwellers together to enjoy singing and increase social opportunities. Since then, they have grown and developed under the leadership of Musical Director, Barkley Thompson.

After taking a well-earned break, the choir resumed practices at the end of January 2024 where they began preparing for their first ever Spring Concert which was held at the end of April to a packed audience.

In July, the choir were delighted to hold a concert at Parliament Buildings Stormont where they joined with Just Sing Ladies Choir and the 85’ers sea shanty group from Portishead. Again this was another successful and well attended event.

In August, members enjoyed being part of the Charles Wood Festival of Music in Armagh and in October, representatives from Farmers’ Choir NI attended the Farming Life awards where they were shortlisted in the category, “Farming Society of the Year”.

More recently at the end of November, Farmers’ Choir NI sang at the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster 95th Anniversary Celebration Evening at Glarryford Hall and during December, the choir began the festive season by holding their first ever Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in Kilrea Parish Church, with the service being led by Rev Gary Millar.

The Choir’s ever popular annual Christmas Concert was held in Ballymena Academy and, due to popular demand, held over two evenings. These fun filled events attracted over 300 people per night and were a great success, ending the year on a high note.

As another New Year unfolds, Dawn Stewart, Chair of Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland commented: “On behalf of the Choir I would like to thank all those who supported us during 2024, including our sponsors. Going forward we are looking forward to another year of exciting activities and engagements.”

Barkley added: “2024 has been an extremely busy year and successful year for the Choir. I am proud of all our achievements to date and how we have become a well-established part of the farming and rural community.

"We will be taking a short break in the New Year. New members are welcome when rehearsals restarting at the end of January in preparation for our Spring Concert.”

If you would like more information about the choir please get in touch at [email protected] Follow us on Facebook.

3 . 1000052771.jpg The Choir began in 2018 to bring farmers and rural dwellers together to enjoy singing and increase social opportunities. Photo: freelance Photo Sales