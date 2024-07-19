Summer is usually a popular time for hosting these outdoor events, and while this year’s weather has done its best to scupper that, 2024 has been no different. Recently the NFFN hosted two major events in Northern Ireland, both examples of how farmers who turn to nature and scale down the artificial inputs can reap the rewards.

In June, Newry arable and beef farmer Simon Best hosted a group of NFFN members for an in-depth discussion on integrated pest management (IPM). IPM, which involves encouraging predatory insects and other beneficial animals to live on farms so the use of pesticides and other artificial and chemical substances can be reduced, has been a popular topic among farmers lately, so the event was a timely one.

The day’s highlight was a detailed presentation by expert Dr Richard Binks, who took everyone through how IPM done well can benefit crop production and explained why it is such an urgent topic in the farming world.

"The option of chemical control is becoming increasingly less available, so the need to consider all other options first is growing,” Dr Binks said. “Farmers have always done this in some way, considering seed density, time of planting, how the ground is prepared and so on, but a detailed IPM plan allows them to systematically record measures taken to minimise the use of chemicals. It’s all about how we can minimise risk.”

Dr. Binks emphasised that reducing chemical inputs is critical for protecting biodiversity.

"Lowering chemical inputs will significantly increase insect numbers and the cascade of life that follows,” he explained. “Ecosystem services from pollinators are well-known now, and maintaining a healthy population of these invertebrates is nothing new to crop farmers.”

The workshop highlighted the long-term effects of insecticides on populations years after application, showing how chemicals indiscriminately affect insects such as ladybirds and hoverflies which can help farmers by tackling aphid populations.

Host Simon explained the impact IPM has had on his own thinking and farming. He said: "IPM challenges me to look at all the factors that impact crop growth potential. It also encourages good crop husbandry and reduces my reliance, where possible, on expensive inputs.”

The NFFN’s other recent event had a similar theme but was aimed at livestock farmers.

Jonny Blair, in partnership with the NFFN and the Grow project at Queen’s University Belfast, hosted a group of farmers to discuss how holistic grazing management has increased his profitability and decreased his vet bills. (A short video showing the story of Jonny’s farm can be found on the NFFN YouTube channel).

In a bid to increase his herd’s resilience, Jonny aims to breed a small to medium-sized cow that is hardy and happy on a grass-based system. By moving his cattle every day and encouraging longer, diverse grass swards his animals have fewer interactions with parasites and a more varied diet. Jonny is also trialing bale grazing to allow his cattle to spend more time outside.

Jonny emphasised the importance of the natural regeneration of land and working with the environment and landscape rather than fighting against it. “You could pour money and effort into changing the way a field is but it will always be moving back towards its natural state,” he said. “Trying to work with natural systems allows us to enhance its advantages and lower its costs. The seed bank in the ground is going to be your best asset, as ploughing and reseeding every 10 years or so is a great way to spend a lot of money.”

Enthusiasm for this kind of farming approach is clearly growing in Northern Ireland.

Walking through the fields with Jonny there was a lot of conversation, curious questioning and acknowledgement of the appeal and advantages of his way of doing things.

It seems absurd that in Northern Ireland, a country known for being well suited to growing grass, people are adding huge quantities of inputs and spending small fortunes just to raise healthy ruminant livestock. The day on Jonny’s farm brought this into sharp focus.

Across the sector farmers are feeling the strain and the stress as sudden changes to the price of inputs heighten the risks farm businesses are running.

The latest farm events once again helped to spread the NFFN’s message about the benefits of lowering farmers’ reliance on external factors and rediscovering being autonomous and independent. It’s not just a way of bringing back profits - it also rekindles the pleasure to be found in farming.

1 . NFFN NI IPM workshop (2).jpg Dr Richard Binks gives a presentation on IPM to farmers. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . NFFN NI livestock management workshop (1).jpg The Nature Friendly Farming Network held an event looking at holistic grazing management at the farm of Jonny Blair. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . NFFN NI IPM workshop (1).jpg Simon Best held a day looking at integrated pest management (IPM) for NFFN members at his farm. Photo: freelance Photo Sales