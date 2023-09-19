Ewe lamb tops the Hampshire Down sale
The demand for females was still very strong seeing a 91% clearance in females on the day. Ewes in lamb saw a 100 % clearance with some females being sold to the Netherlands.
Mr Stephan Short of Halifax had the task of judging the show this year.
In the male section he placed a strong Aged ram from Robbie Sloane’s, Drumlough flock. In the shearling Ram class a striking ram from Sean & Gillian Doyle, Loughbrea flock took 1st place in his class and later took Male champion. The ram sired by Ashely Springbok and from a Loughbrea Ewe stood out in the sale ring and sold for £500.
There was a large Ram lamb class giving Judge Stephen a great selection to choose from. A lovely long boned Ram lamb from Kevin & Anna McCarthy’s Ballycreelly flock took 1st place in his class and Reserve Male champion on the day. The ram sired by Graylen Maverick and from a Glenbrook Ewe sold for £500 to Peter Beers in the Netherlands.
The female show classes were very strong, seeing a wide range of fantastic ewes. In the Aged ewe class a stunning Ewe from Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher was placed 1st. She was later crowned Female Champion. The ewe sired from Loughan Moss Polyphemus and from a Loughan Moss ewe stood out in the sale ring, seeing for sell £700.
In the shearling ewe class a strong Ewe from James Johnston’s Boardwater flock was placed 1st in her class and stood out in the sale ring selling to £580.
A very stylish Ewe lamb stood out in her class for Judge Stephen from Peter Lawson’s, Glenbrook Flock. She was placed 1st in her class and Reserve Female champion. This ewe lamb sired by Loughbrea Black Magic and from a Glenbrook ewe saw her in great demand in the sale ring, with bids online and in mart reaching £920.
The buyer a breeder, Ryan Murray of Sheephaven Flock said he just had to have her, after seeing her in FB the night before. "She will be a great addition to the flock, and I look forward to breeding from her next year”.
The Club would like to thank Richard Beattie and staff at the Mart. Sam Richie of Strabane Mills for the kind sponsorship and to the Judge Stephen Short and his mum for making the journey over from Halifax. The club wishes all buyers every success with their purchases.
Aged Ram: 1st: Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock; 2nd: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock
Shearling Ram: 1st: Sean Doyle, Loughbrea Flock; 2nd: Allen McFadden, Ashely Flock; 3rd: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock
Aged Ewe: 1st: Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher, Loughan Moss Flock; 2nd: Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher, Loughan Moss Flock; 3rd: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock
Shearling Ewe: 1st: James Johnston, Broadwater Flock; 2nd: Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher, Loughan Moss Flock; 3rd: James Johnston, Broadwater Flock
Ram lamb: 1st: Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock; 2nd : Sean Doyle,Loughbrea Flock; 3rd: Wendy Holdon, Leaghan Flock
Ewe Lamb: 1st: Peter Lawson, GlenBrook Flock; 2nd : Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock; 3rd: Brian Kennedy, Cherryfield Flock
Pair of Ewe lamb: 1st: Rodney Wilson, Aimney Flock; 2nd : Kevin McCarthy,Ballycreelly Flock; 3rd: Robbie Sloane, Drumlough Flock
Champion Male
Shearling Ram, Sean Doyle, Loughbrea Flock which sold for £500
Reserve Champion Male Ram lamb, Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock which sold for £500
Female Champion Aged Ewe, Jim, Ann and Jonathan Fletcher, Loughan Moss Flock which sold for £700
Reserve Champion female Ewe Lamb, Peter Lawson, GlenBrook Flock which sold for £920