Excellent demand for all sorts of cattle, top price of £2081 at Saintfield
Great entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to an excellent demand for all sorts.
Fat cattle: 125 fats sold to a super trade of £2081 for a 860kg Blonde d'Aquitaine cow, £242 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cows 860kg £242 £2081, 860kg £228 £1960, Ballynahinch producer cow Shorthorn 890kg £173 £1539, Maine Ahjou 790kg £148 £1169, Shorthorn 740kg £154 £1139, Carrowdore producer cows Hereford 850kg £180 £1530, Limousins 690kg £185 £1276, 680kg £154 £1047, Crossgar producer heifers Limousins 610kg £250 £1525, 630kg £230 £1449, Charolais 640kg £221 £1414, Limousins 590kg £231 £1362, 590kg £224 £1321, Charolais 570kg £221 £1259, Limousin 530kg £237 £1256, Ballywalter producer Shorthorn beef cows 820kg £174 £1426, 560kg £189 £1058, Simmental cow 600kg £170 £1020, Castlewellan producer cows Shorthorn 790kg £176 £1390, Aberdeen Angus 770kg £154 £1185, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue bullock 600kg £215 £1290, Friesian heifer 580kg £203 £1177, Belgian Blue bullock 560kg £205 £1148, Leitrim producer Limousin cows 700kg £183 £1281, 710kg £176 £1249, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cows 820kg £156 £1279, 720kg £145 £1044, Ballygowan producer Simmental cow 720kg £174 £1252, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 590kg £210 £1239, Downpatrick producer Limousin Bull 810kg £150 £1215, Killyleagh producer Holstein cows 740kg £154 £1139, 780kg £139 £1084, Hillsborough producer cows Simmental 670kg £165 £1105, Limousin 580kg £182 £1055 and Dromara producer Friesian cows 770kg £142 £1093, 760kg £142 £1079
Bullocks: 95 sold to a flying trade of £1850 for a 680kg (273.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin 680kg £1850, Salers 700kg £1700, 660kg £1580, 600kg £1500, Dromore producer Charolais 650kg £1640, 600kg £1440, 550kg £1370, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1500, 700kg £1490, 660kg £1370, 660kg £1320, 630kg £1250, 620kg £1220, 550kg £1200, Dromore producer Charolais 550kg £1370, 520kg £1340, 520kg £1320, 520kg £1280, 520kg £1250, 400kg £1170, 450kg £1160, 420kg £1120, 400kg £1090, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1290, 600kg £1250, 560kg £1160, 550kg £1150 and Holywood producer Simmentals 460kg £1220, 470kg £1140, 440kg £1060, 410kg £1040, 400kg £1030, 380kg £1000.
Heifers: 65 sold to £1470 for a 580kg Limousin (254).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins 580kg £1470, 550kg £1380, 530kg £1240, 510kg £1220, 500kg £1210, 500kg £1200, Ballynahinch producer Salers 650kg £1330, 600kg £1260, 560kg £1240,540kg £1200, 500kg £1100, 520kg £1080, Dromore producer Limousin heifers 480kg £1285, 450kg £1250, 440kg £1210, 440kg £1180, Carryduff producer Charolais 470kg £1270, 470kg £1255, 450kg £1230, 450kg £1170, 430kg £1160, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1250, 480kg £1230, 480kg £1190, 450kg £1120 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 460kg £1235, 430kg £1160, 420kg £1090, 400kg £1060.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1140 for a 370kg Charolais bullock calf (308).
Leading prices: Balygowan producer Charolais bullocks 370kg £1140, 390kg £1105, 350kg £1060, Charolais heifer 310kg £915, Downpatrick producer Simmental Bulls 370kg £1090, 340kg £1020, 340kg £1000, 340kg £985, Simmental heifers 300kg £900, 300kg £875 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 320kg £975, 300kg £910, 300kg £895, 270kg £840, 280kg £825.
Dropped calves: Sold to £325 for a Belgian Blue bull and £310 for a Belgian Blue heifer.