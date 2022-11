All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Kilrea Mart

Ballymoney farmer, Simmental £560; Dungannon farmer, Simmental £520, Aberdeen Angus £380, Simmental £330; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £495, £240; Portglenone farmer, Limousin £490, £445; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £455, Fleckvieh £330; Desertmartin farmer, Hereford £415, Friesian £265, Hereford £235; Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus £405; Magherafelt farmer, Charolais £405, Limousin £390, £375, Aberdeen Angus £375, Limousin £290, £280; Claudy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £330, Aberdeen Angus £245; Bellaghy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330, £280; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £315, £250; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £315; Ballyronan farmer, Aberdeen Angus £305; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £305, £300, £250; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £300, £245; Doagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290, £230; Upperlands farmer, Holstein £290; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; Ballyclare farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; Ballymena farmer, Simmental £270, Aberdeen Angus £260; Bushmills farmer, Belgian Blue £255; Upperlands farmer, Holstein £250; Dungiven farmer, Hereford £245, £240, Shorthorn beef £200; Cookstown farmer, Fleckvieh £245, £235; Rasharkin farmer, Holstein £240; Dervock farmer, Belgian Blue £230 and Crumlin farmer, Simmental £205.

Heifer calves

Dungannon farmer, Simmental £520, £335; Moneymore farmer, Hereford £510, Belgian Blue £450, Hereford £390, £305, Aberdeen Angus £230; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £470, £430, £330, £290, £280, £225, £210; Garvagh farmer, Belgian Blue £420; Macosquin farmer, Fleckvieh £390; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £385, Charolais £330, £240; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £385; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370, £305; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £335; Dungiven farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330; Macosquin farmer, Hereford £330; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £325, £270, Charolais £225; Bangor farmer, Charolais £300; Desertmartin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295, Hereford £270, £235; Bushmills farmer, Belgian Blue £290, Aberdeen Angus £235; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £290, £245; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280, £210; Crumlin farmer, Aberdeen Angus £265; Garvagh farmer, Limousin £245; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £240, £225; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £240; Macosquin farmer, Belgian Blue £220 and Bellaghy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £210, £200.

Friesian calves - Super trade, more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £290. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (150)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps. Weanlings to top of £840 and 285 ppk. More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A super entry of 1030 on Monday 7th November met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £4.82 per kg and to top of £117. Fat ewes to £139.

Lambs (950)

Ballymoney farmer, 17k £82 (482), 19k £91 (479); Garvagh farmer, 20.5k £98 (478); Limavady farmer, 23k £110 (478), 22.5k £102 (453); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £104.50 (475); Rasharkin farmer, 22k £104.50 (475), 22k £104 (473); Antrim farmer, 21k £99.50 (474), 21.5k £102 (474), 20.5k £97 (473); Dunloy farmer, 22k £104 (473); Macosquin farmer, 23k £108.50 (472); Feeny farmer, 23k £108 (470); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £110 (468), 24k £112 (467); Claudy farmer, 23.5k £110 (468); Garvagh farmer, 18k £84 (467), 22k £102 (464); Garvagh farmer, 20.5k £95 (463); Cullybackey farmer, 21.5k £99 (461); Ballymoney farmer, 23.5k £108 (460); Ballymoney farmer, 20k £92 (460), 22.5k £102 (453); Garvagh farmer, 20k £92 (460); Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £103 (458) and Toomebridge farmer, 23.5k £107 (458).

Fat ewes (80) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good entry of ewes to £139. More ewes needed.

A good entry of 40 dairy on Tuesday 8th November to a top price of £2460 for a calved heifer.

Macosquin farmer, batch of calved heifers to £2460, £2420, £2320, £2200, £2000, £1920, £1580, £1560, batch of in calf heifers to £2000, £1620, £1580, £1540, £1500; Moneymore farmer, calved heifers to £2400, £2260; Ballyclare farmer, calved heifers to £2280, £1980, £1580, second calver £2140, calved cow to £1560; Coleraine farmer, calved heifer to £2120, second calvers to £1700, £1520; Crumlin farmer, springing heifers to £2040, £1720 and Castlederg farmer, batch of springing heifers to £1880, £1840, £1820, £1760, £1660, £1500.

More stock required weekly.

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

A good entry of 300 on Wednesday 9th November at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers to £1910, heifers to £1390. Fat cows and bulls to £1640.

Fat cows: 120 on offer, flying trade.

Magherafelt farmer, 650k Limousin £1520 (234); Macosquin farmer, 530k Limousin £1230 (232), 600k Simmental £1300 (217), 480k Limousin £1000 (208); Local farmer, 540k Charolais £1130 (209), 510k £1020 (200), 630k Saler £1240 (197); Magherafelt farmer, 800k Limousin £1630 (204), 820k £1590 (194); Toomebridge farmer, 530k Shorthorn £1050 (198); Ballymena farmer, 850k Limousin £1640 (193); Portglenone farmer, 730k Charolais £1360 (186); Dervock farmer, 610k Friesian £1050 (172), 670k Aberdeen Angus £1080 (161); Randalstown farmer, 580k Montbeliarde £980 (169); Magherafelt farmer, 500k Friesian £840 (168); Claudy farmer, 690k Limousin £1140 (165); Dervock farmer, 610k Friesian £990 (162); Antrim farmer, 700k Friesian £1110 (159); Macosquin farmer, 570k Holstein £900 (158); Garvagh farmer, 690k Limousin £1070 (155); Castlerock farmer, 480k Fleckvieh £740 (154); Coleraine farmer, 720k Norweigan Red £1090 (151), 710k Friesian £1010 (142); Ahoghill farmer, 750k Aberdeen Angus £1100 (147); Garvagh farmer, 790k Simmental £1150 (146); Antrim farmer, 840k Holstein £1220 (145); Ballymoney farmer, 830k Norweigan Red £1200 (145) and Coleraine farmer, 690k Belgian Blue £1000 (145); Coleraine farmer, 960k Friesian £1390 (145).

Suckler

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Kilrea farmer, 350k Limousin £890 (254), 330k £830 (252), 410k £1030 (251), 340k £850 (250), 300k Charolais £740 (247), 330k Aberdeen Angus £800 (242), 460k Limousin £1110 (241), 310k £740 (239), 330k Belgian Blue £780 (236), 300k Limousin £700 (233), 370k £860 (232), 410k £920 (224), 430k £960 (223), 360k £800 (222), 350k Blonde d'Aquitaine £750 (214), 340k Charolais £710 (209), 360k Aberdeen Angus £740 (206), 370k Blonde d'Aquitaine £750 (203), 420k Charolais £840 (200); Limavady farmer, 490k Charolais £1200 (245), 430k Limousin £1040 (242), 490k £1090 (222); Maghera farmer, 500k Limousin £1220 (244), 450k £1080 (240), 560k £1240 (221); Ballymoney farmer, 490k Aberdeen Angus £1150 (235), 550k £1290 (235), 480k £1070 (223), 520k £1130 (217), 490k £1060 (216); Coleraine farmer, 580k Charolais £1340 (231), 570k £1300 (228), 630k £1380 (219); Toomebridge farmer, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1200 (231), 570k £1300 (228); Ballymena farmer, 470k Charolais £1080 (230), 510k Charolais £1110 (218), 450k Simmental £970 (216); Portglenone farmer, 450k Limousin £1020 (227); Moneymore farmer, 620k Belgian Blue £1390 (224); Coagh farmer, 490k Limousin £1090 (222); Antrim farmer, 480k Hereford £1050 (219), 490k Limousin £1070 (218), 450k Belgian Blue £980 (218), 430k £880 (205), 390k Limousin £780 (200); Bushmills farmer, 450k Belgian Blue £970 (216), 670k Holstein £1370 (205); Claudy farmer, 580k Charolais £1200 (207) and Garvagh farmer, 600k Shorthorn beef £1240 (207).

Steers

Kilrea farmer, 700k Charolais £1770 (253), 670k Limousin £1630 (243), 670k Simmental £1570 (234), 700k Charolais £1640 (234), 630k £1450 (230), 630k £1910 (230), 650k £1470 (226), 710k Aberdeen Angus £1600 (225); Ballymoney farmer, 510k Limousin £1200 (235), 480k £1080 (225), 450k £1000 (222), 510k £1110 (218); Ahoghill farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1260 (229), 550k Belgian Blue £1120 (204); Ahoghill farmer, 590k Belgian Blue £1340 (227); Castledawson farmer, 550k Belgian Blue £1240 (226), 600k £1340 (223), 620k £1320 (213); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Limousin £1360 (223), 620k £1360 (219), 620k £1340 (216), 660k Hereford £1390 (211), 650k Aberdeen Angus £1340 (206); Bushmills farmer, 380k Aberdeen Angus £840 (221), 590k £1200 (203); Dervock farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1220 (218); Portglenone farmer, 340k Belgian Blue £740 (218); Cloughmills farmer, 460k Aberdeen Angus £980 (213), 480k Hereford £990 (206); Antrim farmer, 415k Belgian Blue £850 (205), 490k £980 (200) and Portglenone farmer, 560k Aberdeen Angus £1140 (204).

