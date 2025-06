Excellent prices for calves at Omagh Mart, prices to £1810

Wednesday 19th March 2025: Sale of wintered suckled calves - In the not-to-distant past, the headlines featured prices passing £4 per kilo, but records were made to be broken, and thus £5 per kilo was achieved on numerous occasions in this week’s sale of 315 calves.

Bull/bullock calves

R J Mowbray, Droit 270k £1450, M Clarke, Greencastle 235k £1280, D McCaffrey, Drumquin 335k £1810, S F Laird, Ardstraw 330k £1700, P K Horisk, Errigal, 265k £1360, F P Keenan, Greencastle 285k £1440, N Crozier, Ederney 250k £1280, J F Maguire, Ederney 200k £1010 and D McLaughlin, Mountfield 220k £1150.

Other top prices

Omagh Mart

B McCrystal, Mullaslin 410k £1850, G Murray, Tattyreagh 410k £1810; 380k £1840; 295k £1350, D Donnelly, Sixmilecross 420k £1840, M Clarke, Greencastle 415k £1810; 310k £1360, T Johnston, Killadeas 435k £1870, L McKinley, Trillick 460k £1930; 420k £1770; 440k £1820; 435k £1780, B McClean, Carrickmore 450k £1840; 325k £1460, B Doherty, Lack 415k £1700, Mark Loane, Kesh 305k £1400; 290k £1320, M McAleer, Carrickmore 305k £1400, D F Monaghan, Ederney 300k £1370, J McElhill, Botera 310k £1400 and D Emery, Lettercarn 290k £1440; 275k £1330; 270k £1270.

Heifers

J McGrath, Killeter 425k £1760; 415k £1700; 350k £1380, D Donnelly, Sixmilecross 445k £1670; 370k £1650; 340k £1490, G S O’Neill, Drumquin 310k £1400; 375k £1600; 340k £1400, D Emery, Lettercarn 310k £1390, Jas Love, Fintona 325k £1420; 340k £1300, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 340k £450; 320k £1360, B Doherty, Lack 340k £1450, M Loane, Kesh 305k £1270, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 350k £1400, G McDonagh, Ederney 325k £1300, F Keenan, Greencastle 325k £1300; 360k £1410, William Evans, Lack 275k £1260, E Reid, Trillick 270k £1150; 285k £1180, P Curran, Omagh 245k £1020, Jas McNulty, Glenmornan 310k £1230, J McElhill, Botera 350k £1380, H Moore, Drumquin 350k £1380; 360k £1380; 390k £1420, N Crozier, Ederney 360k £1390, T J McKane, Castlederg 330k £1250; 375k £1440, D Hutchinson, Cookstown 400k £1490, D F Monaghan, Ederney 335k £1260 and P McPhillips, Carrickmore 335k £1290.