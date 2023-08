HEIFERS

The 125 heifers sold to a top of £293 for 544k at £1595 from a Gilford producer followed by £289 for 500k at £1465 for a Crossgar producer.

Beef heifers

Gilford farmer 544k £1595 £293.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 515k £1455 £282.00; Crossgar farmer 588k £1655 £281.00; Crossgar farmer 514k £1435 £279.00; Gilford farmer 540k £1505 £279.00; Portadown farmer 618k £1715 £278.00.

Forward heifers

Crossgar farmer 500k ££1445 £289.00; Crossgar farmer 466k £1295 £278.00; Jerrettspass farmer 488k £1295 £265.00; Crossgar farmer 410k £1055 £257.00; Jerrettspass farmer 474k £1185 £250.00; Jerrettspass farmer 474k £1185 £250.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £995 £246.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newry farmer 390k £1075 £276.00; Newry farmer 358k £895 £250.00; Cullyhanna farmer 346k £855 £247.00; Portadown farmer 340k £795 £234.00; Newry farmer 358k £825 £230.00; Portadown farmer 390k £875 £224.00; Warrenpoint farmer 388k £855 £220.00.

BULLOCKS

The 130 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Beef bullocks sold to £273 for 712k at £1945 for a Markethill producer.

Beef bullocks

Mowhan farmer 712k £1945 £273.00; Hillsborough farmer 760k £2065 £272.00; Benburb farmer 576k £1555 £270.00; Hillsborough farmer 704k £1895 £269.00; Hillsborough farmer 784k £2105 £268.00; Benburb farmer 536k £1435 £267.00; Benburb farmer 554k £1435 £259.00; Hillsborough farmer 786k £2035 £259.00.

Forward bullocks

Newry farmer 480k £1205 £251.00; Armagh farmer 494k £1195 £242.00; Armagh farmer 452k £1085 £240.00; Armagh farmer 486k £1155 £238.00; Armagh farmer 470k £1115 £237.00; Armagh farmer 468k £1075 £230.00.

WEANLINGS

The 180 weanlings sold readily with a top price of ££293 per 100 kilos achieved for 208k Lim male at £630 for a Stoneyford producer. In the heifer section £293 per 100 kilos was also achieved for 246kat £720 for a Dromara producer.

Strong male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 392k £1120 £286.00; Dromara farmer 368k £1030 £280.00; Hilltown farmer 318k £890 £280.00; Loughgall farmer 344k 3910 £265.00; Cullyhanna farmer 338k £880 £260.00; Loughgall farmer 370k £960 £259.00.

Light male weanlings

Stoneyford farmer 208k £610 £293.00; Stoneyford farmer 228k £640 £281.00; Newry farmer 182k £500 £275.00; Downpatrick farmer 298k £740 £248.00; Downpatrick farmer 284k £680 £239.00.

Stronger heifer weanlings

Dromara farmer 332k £990 £298.00; Rathfriland farmer 372k £1050 £282.00; Banbridge farmer 310k £860 £277.00; Banbridge farmer 310k £840 £271.00; Dromara farmer 362k £980 £271.00.

Light heifer weanlings

Dromara farmer 246k £720 £293.00; Newry farmer 268k £700 £261.00; Kilmore farmer 190k £460 £242.00; Kilmore farmer 204k £470 £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 230k £520 £226.00; Kilmore farmer 222k £400 £225.00.