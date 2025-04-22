Excellent trade for Hereford bulls at Dungannon

There were nine quality bulls on offer with an average price of £4935 and a 100% clearance which also saw the record price passed on two occasions.

Setting a new N.I. record price was the last bull into the ring, Solpoll 1 Braveheart bred by John & William McMordie, Ballygowan. At 17 months old he was backed by exceptional figures having the highest 400 day weight, Terminal & Self Replacing Indexes for all 2023 born calves in the breed.

Sired by the herds stockbull Fabb 1 Top Prize and from the homebred dam Solpoll 1 Starlet V3, he had previously been best autumn born bull calf in the herds competition. After spirited bidding he was knocked down to S Caldwell, Omagh for 6800gns for use in his dairy herd.

Nigel Heatrick, Middletown had great trade for his two sons of Kye Nero. Topping his trade was the Reserve Champion Black Water Ziggy. This impressive 20 month old out of the homebred Black Water Tina had already won his class and been placed Reserve Champion in the judging and caught the eye of R Morrison, Armagh who fought off stiff competition to take him home at 6000gns.

Nigel’s second bull was another 20 month old, Black Water Yorkie, again his dam was sired by Clondrina 1110th and he sold for 4400gns to Listymore Farms, Castlederg.

Taking the day championship under judge Adam Armour was the 21 month old River-Dale 1 Bravado from the McMordie Family, Saintfield. This powerful son of Hollybush 1 Thor was the winner of the junior class and placed champion, the same as his maternal brother had in 2022. The first of three bulls to sell for 4600gns he went to Dungannon based E Robinson.

Mark & Lawrence Moore, Dungannon also sold for 4600gns this time to I Haffey, Armagh. At 19 months old he had previously stood second in his class and was sired by the herd’s stockbull Cave Hill Max who also sired the reserve champion at the February sale.

The final bull to sell for 4600gns was another from John & William McMordie, the 19 month old, Solpoll 1 Bullet. Sired by the 2023 Sire of the Year Solpoll 1 Promoter he was sold for export to M Goulding, Co Kerry for his pedigree herd.

The first bull into the ring got the sale off to a good start when the 23 month old Graceland 1 Alfie sold for 4000gns. Bred by Robin Irvine, Whitecross he was a son of Brookfield 1 Viking with good EBVs he sold to A McRoberts, Dromore

Solpoll 1 Bullet - 4600gns

Black Water Ziggy, 6000gns & Reserve Champion